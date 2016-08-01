Dodgers collect 17 hits in win over Diamondbacks

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers might be down to three healthy starting pitchers. But their offense continues to carry them.

The Dodgers banged out 17 hits, including home runs by Yasmani Grandal, Joc Pederson and Corey Seager, in a 14-3 rout of the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.

"I feel like it has gotten to the point where it's one good at-bat after one good at-bat, and when we don't go deep in an at-bat, we hit the ball hard. And they're finding holes," Grandal said of a Dodgers' offense that led the National League by averaging 5.25 runs per game in July.

"We're having good at-bats, and if we get to two strikes, we're going to battle, we're going to go deep and we're going make them throw as many pitches as we can to try to get them out early. Get to that bullpen and let's do damage against them."

The Diamondbacks got right into the Dodgers' bullpen Sunday.

With speculation persisting that the Dodgers will acquire a starting pitcher before Monday's non-waiver trade deadline, right-hander Bud Norris lasted only 13 pitches before leaving Sunday's game with back muscle tightness.

After the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he expected Norris to make his next scheduled start. Norris described it as an "achy, dead pain" in the middle of his back below his shoulder blade, something he has experienced before. He hesitated to guarantee he'll be ready for his next start, saying that will be determined by how he feels during his between-starts bullpen session in a couple days.

The Dodgers had already shortened their rotation to four pitchers with a glut of three off days in an eight-day span ending Monday. At the same time, ace Clayton Kershaw (out since late June with a back injury) has not been cleared to start a throwing program, making the Dodgers a good bet to add someone like Tampa Bay's Chris Archer or Matt Moore by trade.

"I think it's one of those things where it's been a message from me, to the players, from spring training as far as eliminating the noise," Roberts said. "In a Major League Baseball season, this trade deadline is toward the top as far as potential external noise.

"To focus on what potentially could happen, doesn't help the situation. I think it sounds easy in theory, but it is a consistent message from me and the coaches."

The Diamondbacks took advantage of Norris' early exit to build a 3-0 lead thanks in part to an odd play in the fourth inning.

With runners on first and third, Dodgers reliever Ross Stripling bounced a pitch in the dirt that catcher Grandal blocked. But the ball ricocheted off Grandal's face mask and slipped down under his chest protector. Grandal didn't realize where the ball had gone quickly enough and the runner from third base was awarded home on the wild pitch.

"I asked the umpire at second base and he said after 21 years in the league, that's the first time he's seen it," Grandal said. "That's one of those weird plays that you hardly get to see. I think it's even more (rare) than a triple play."

No matter. The Dodgers swallowed that three-run head start and never looked back, helped in part by poor Diamondbacks' defense. Arizona committed two errors and at least two other misplays (Yasmany Tomas turned catchable drives into doubles) that didn't officially go in the books as errors.

"Really frustrating loss. It was ugly," said Diamondbacks third baseman Jake Lamb who made one of the two errors.

Grandal's three-run homer in the sixth was his 15th of the season, tying him for the most among catchers this season. An inning later, it was Seager who went deep to put the game away. It was Seager's 18th home run of the season but his first since June 30.

Seager, Grandal and Puig each finished with three hits and a combined total of eight RBIs.

Six Dodgers relievers combined for 8 2/3 innings in the wake of Norris' injury, allowing just three hits, none after the fourth inning.

"We didn't play a very good ballgame today," Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale said. "Patrick Corbin pitched very well. We cost him a bunch of pitches with errors. The Lamb error, that's a double-play ball all the way and (shortstop Chris Owings) threw the ball wide there (for another error).

"Those cost him numerous pitches where he might have been able to go through the seventh inning today. Our defense really hurt us in that game."

NOTES: The Diamondbacks traded veteran RHP Tyler Clippard to the New York Yankees in exchange for RHP Vicente Campos. Clippard was 2-3 with one save and a 4.30 ERA in 40 appearances for the Diamondbacks. The Diamondbacks save money in the deal by trading the 31-year-old Clippard, who signed a two-year contract last offseason that pays him $4.1 million this year, $4.25 million next year and included a $4 million signing bonus. ... The Dodgers activated UTL Enrique Hernandez from the disabled list on Sunday and started him in center field against the Diamondbacks. Hernandez had been out since June 29 with left ribcage inflammation. INF Austin Barnes was optioned back to Triple-A Oklahoma City to clear a roster spot. RHP Chris Hatcher is "unlikely" to return this season, according to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. Hatcher was placed on the 60-day DL after suffering what Roberts called a "third-degree" strain of an oblique muscle on July 19.