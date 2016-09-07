Stripling, Dodgers dump Diamondbacks

LOS ANGELES -- Another team effort boosted the Los Angeles Dodgers past the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night.

Five Los Angeles players drove in a run apiece as the Dodgers defeated the Diamondbacks 5-2 at Dodger Stadium.

Justin Turner, pitcher Ross Stripling (who knocked in the go-ahead run), Yasmani Grandal, Josh Reddick and Andrew Toles each had an RBI for the Dodgers. Corey Seager, Turner, Reddick and Toles all collected two hits.

"We put some at-bats together and got a lot of hits, got a lot of baserunners," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said of his club, which outhit Arizona 11-4. "I thought it was really good. It was just a well-played baseball game."

Los Angeles (78-60) extended its winning streak to four and remained four games ahead of the San Francisco Giants atop the National League West.

Unlike Monday night, when the Dodgers used the long ball -- five home runs overall and four in one inning off Zack Greinke -- Los Angeles strung together base hits to beat the Diamondbacks for the second game in a row.

The Dodgers can sweep the three-game series with a win Wednesday night.

Arizona (58-80) lost for the fourth time in six games.

"I think the guys kept battling," Arizona manager Chip Hale said. "I mean, the at-bats weren't as good as they needed to be. There's obviously some good (Los Angeles) pitchers, and you get to the ninth with the Dodgers and you're behind, it's very difficult. (Kenley Jansen) is one of the better closers in the game."

Stripling (4-6) set the tone, allowing two runs on three hits with five strikeouts and no walks in five innings. Pedro Baez, Josh Fields and Joe Blanton combined to shut out the Diamondbacks for three innings before Jansen closed the door for his 42nd save with two strikeouts in a perfect ninth. It was Jansen's 400th career appearance.

Stripling threw only 66 pitches (41 strikes).

"It was more of I saw his velocity tick down in that fourth inning and then in the fifth," Roberts said. "It was more the crispness of the pitches. I didn't want to push him any more, and I felt he gave us a good outing."

Stripling said he wasn't sure if it was a case of his velocity dropping, but the rookie was grateful to work five innings.

"To get some early runs today was really nice," said Stripling, who snapped a three-game losing streak and picked up his first win since Aug. 6. "I think it kind of changes your mentality a little bit as far as going out and making sure not to give them anything. Don't walk, don't give them any momentum, really step on the gas there and keep it all on our side. I think I was pretty much able to do that."

Diamondbacks starter Shelby Miller (2-11) had another poor outing. He surrendered five runs (four earned) on 11 hits with two strikeouts and no walks in 4 1/3 innings. Miller has lost twice in three career starts against the Dodgers.

"I think they were pretty aggressive out of the first inning," Miller said after his shortest outing since May 1, when he lasted only 3 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies. "Obviously, I'm struggling with the loss a little bit. Just kind of tired of losing."

A.J. Pollock's solo home run with two outs in the first inning lifted the Diamondbacks to a 1-0 lead. The homer was Pollock's second of the year.

In the bottom of the first, Seager singled and advanced to second on a passed ball by catcher Welington Castillo. Seager scored on Turner's base hit to tie the score at 1.

After Toles doubled, Stripling drove him home with a single to right for a 2-1 edge in the second. It was Stripling's first major league RBI.

An RBI groundout by Grandal and run-scoring singles by Reddick and Toles increased the margin to 5-1 in the third.

A sacrifice fly by Jake Lamb sliced the deficit to three runs in the fourth.

NOTES: The Diamondbacks recalled LHP Steve Hathaway, RHP Dominic Leone, RHP Matt Koch, OF Mitch Haniger and LF/1B Peter O'Brien from Triple-A Reno. Arizona also reinstated LHP Andrew Chafin (left shoulder tendinitis) and C Chris Herrmann (strained right hamstring) from the disabled list. Reno manager Phil Nevin and special assistant Orlando Hudson were added to the coaching staff. ... The Dodgers recalled RHP Pedro Baez from Double-A Tulsa. The addition of Baez, who did not pitch at Tulsa, gives the club 33 active players on its roster. ... Diamondbacks LHP Robbie Ray (7-12, 4.36 ERA) opposes Dodgers RHP Brock Stewart (0-2, 7.94 ERA) in Wednesday's series finale.