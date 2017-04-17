Walker, Diamondbacks dump Dodgers

LOS ANGELES -- It was a two-man clubhouse meeting before the Arizona Diamondbacks faced the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday. The powwow was restricted to right-hander Taijuan Walker and his batterymate, Chris Iannetta.

"Chris and I had a talk," Walker said. "The game plan was just to be aggressive."

Mission accomplished, as Walker pitched one-run ball over five innings while Arizona defeated Los Angeles 3-1.

"In my last couple of starts, I haven't been aggressive with my fastball," Walker said, "(so) make them beat you with your best pitch. So that was what we did. We attacked with the fastball and used a few off-speeds, but mostly it was using the fastball."

Walker (2-1) gave up four hits. The right-hander walked one and struck out seven in beating the Dodgers for the first time in his second career start against them.

Fernando Rodney handled the ninth for his fourth save.

"The pitching set the tone, the defense was there to pick up the ball, and I think we had some very timely hitting," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said.

Lovullo said Walker experienced some back tightness late in the game, which helped make the decision to lift him for a pinch hitter.

"Nothing alarming, we just didn't want it to escalate," he said. "I thought his last inning was his best inning."

The Diamondbacks struck first in the third inning when Iannetta smacked his first home run of the season for a 1-0 lead. Los Angeles starter Rich Hill (1-1) left an 89 mph fastball elevated in the zone, and Iannetta drove the 0-2 pitch over the center field fence.

Later in the inning, Jake Lamb's four-pitch walk with the bases loaded scored Walker. Hill faced one more batter, and after striking out Yasmany Tomas, his day was done because of skin irritation on his left middle finger.

Hill, who came off the disabled list before the game after getting over a blister problem, lasted only three innings in losing to the Diamondbacks for the third time in four decisions. He threw 54 pitches before succumbing again to blisters, an ailment that also sidelined him last year.

Hill was charged with two runs, five hits and two walks. He struck out two.

"I really don't have any answers," Hill said. "I wish I did."

The Dodgers overlooked the left-hander's blister issues when awarding him a $48 million contract during the offseason.

"I just can't believe I'm standing here talking about a blister," Hill said.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said there is a chance Hill could return to the disabled list.

"I know he is frustrated and we all share that sentiment," Roberts said. "The uncertainty is tough on everybody. We don't know if it's 15 pitches in and there's irritation, compared to 40-50 pitches."

Los Angeles was stymied most the game by Walker and three relievers. The Dodgers had hits in just three innings (first, fourth and eighth) and also had one baserunner in the sixth and ninth.

"You have to give some credit to Taijuan," Roberts said. "He had good stuff and we got a little bit out of the zone sometimes. We're used to getting traffic on the bases, but it didn't happen today."

Yasiel Puig continued his hot start with an RBI double down the left field line in the fourth, slicing the Dodgers' deficit to 2-1. Puig, who homered the night before in a three-hit game, scored Yasmani Grandal, who was on base after a one-out single.

Los Angeles had the tying run aboard in the sixth on Grandal's two-out walk, but Joc Pederson grounded out to end the threat.

The Diamondbacks extended their cushion to 3-1 in the seventh on Paul Goldschmidt's RBI single off reliever Sergio Romo.

Arizona had better luck with its bullpen, especially right-hander Archie Bradley. He went 2 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and a walk.

"Archie did a great job," Walker said.

NOTES: Arizona played an errorless game after committing six miscues in its first five games of the road trip. ... The Diamondbacks won for just the second time in six road outings. ... Dodgers 2B Logan Forsythe (hamstring) was out of the lineup but available for pinch-hitting duties. He is expected to start on Monday. Chase Utley started at second and went 0-for-3. ... The Dodgers demoted OF Trayce Thompson to Triple-A Oklahoma City to clear a roster spot for the return of LHP Rich Hill from the disabled list.