Lamb's homer carries Diamondbacks past Dodgers

LOS ANGELES -- Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Jake Lamb figured he would get a fastball from Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Chris Hatcher.

"I was looking to hit a fastball and I got a fastball," Lamb said. "Hatcher obviously has a good heater, so I was just looking to be aggressive early in the count."

Lamb's aggressiveness resulted in him hitting the tiebreaking solo home run in the eighth inning off Hatcher, helping the Diamondbacks earn a 4-2 victory over the Dodgers on Monday night at Dodger Stadium.

David Peralta, who went 4-for-5 with a triple that produced the final run in the ninth, drove in two runs for the Diamondbacks (9-5) as they split the four-game series with the Dodgers. A.J. Pollock, who also was 4-for-5, had the other RBI.

The Diamondbacks wiped out a two-run deficit to prevail. They did so behind Lamb, Peralta and Pollock, who accounted for nine of the team's 10 hits. Starting pitcher Robbie Ray recorded the other hit.

Lamb credited the team's resilience as a reason the Diamondbacks were able to bounce back in the game and the series, winning the final two contests.

"That's kind of our team," said Lamb, who homered for the third time and reached base safely for the 12th game in a row. He is batting .341 with 12 RBIs during that span. "We've had it the last couple of years. Every at-bat, every play, we never quit. But early in the season, it's definitely starting to pay off because we remain pretty close in the games, one run, two runs. I hit that home run, but that triple by (Peralta) was huge."

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo gave high praise to his players.

"I was pretty proud of these guys," Lovullo said. "You come into Dodger Stadium and lose the first two games and then rebound the way we did, they were hard-fought games. We executed and did a lot of things to help us get into that situation. Obviously, the first couple of innings weren't a great couple of innings for us, but we overcame that and won the game."

Reliever J.J. Hoover (1-0) struck out three in two innings for Arizona. Closer Fernando Rodney retired the side in the ninth for his fifth save.

Hatcher (0-1) worked 2 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on four hits. He struck out five.

Enrique Hernandez homered and Logan Forsythe had an RBI for the Dodgers (7-7).

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner hit a leadoff double to open the eighth, but Hoover retired Yasiel Puig, Yasmani Grandal and Hernandez to end the threat.

Neither starter figured in the decision. Dodgers right-hander Brandon McCarthy struck out eight and allowed two runs on five hits with three walks in five innings.

"He did throw the ball well," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "He threw the ball well all night, and the bottom part of their order strung some hits together."

McCarthy said he was fairly pleased with his performance.

"I could still be better," McCarthy said. "There are little things that are bugging me that I'd like to tighten up and get better at, but overall on the whole, it's fairly consistent. We're moving start to start, but there's still things I could certainly get better at."

Ray shook off some early command problems to fan 10, including six in a row in the fourth and fifth innings. He gave up two runs (one earned) on three hits with four walks and a wild pitch in six innings.

Forsythe's sacrifice fly to center scored Rob Segedin for a 1-0 Dodgers lead in the second inning.

Hernandez drilled an 0-1 pitch from Ray for a solo homer to left to open the fourth for a 2-0 edge.

In the fifth, the Rockies tied the score. Pollock singled home Chris Owings, who reached on a walk, and Peralta's single scored Ray, who walked.

NOTES: The Dodgers placed LHP Rich Hill (blister on middle pitching finger) on the 10-day disabled list for the second time this season. INF/OF Rob Segedin, who started at first base, was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to fill the roster spot. Segedin went 1-for-3. ... Both clubs resume play Tuesday. Diamondbacks RHP Shelby Miller (1-1, 5.06 ERA) will oppose Padres RHP Jarred Cosart (0-0, 3.86 ERA) on Tuesday in the opener of three-game set at Petco Park. Rockies LHP Kyle Freeland (1-1, 5.91 ERA) will face Dodgers LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (0-2, 5.91 ERA) in a two-game series at Dodger Stadium.