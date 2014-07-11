Preview: Diamondbacks at Giants

The San Francisco Giants own only two series wins over the last month, but one of those came at the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Giants once again will attempt to take advantage of the last-place Diamondbacks when they host the opener of a three-game series on Friday. San Francisco dropped three of four to cross-bay rival Oakland this week and is 5-12 since taking two of three at Arizona from June 20-22.

The Diamondbacks are receiving strong pitching performances on the current trip through the rotation and have allowed a total of seven runs while taking three of their last four. Arizona picked up some momentum on Wednesday as Paul Goldschmidt delivered a two-run walk-off double in the 10th inning against Miami after the bullpen put the team in a hole. The Giants are still battling at the top of the National League West and could use a strong series heading into the All-Star break after stumbling for much of the last month.

TV: 10:15 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, KNTV (San Francisco)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Mike Bolsinger (1-5, 5.13 ERA) vs. Giants RH Tim Lincecum (8-5, 3.91)

Bolsinger has not earned a major-league win since April 24 and is coming off a terrible start at Atlanta after being knocked around for seven runs - five earned - and 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings. The rookie put up three straight quality starts prior to that disaster but was held out of the win column due to poor run support. Bolsinger’s best start came against San Francisco as he held the Giants to one run on five hits in a career-high 7 2/3 innings.

Lincecum is riding a three-start winning streak that began with his no-hitter against San Diego on June 25. The 30-year-old has allowed a total of one run and seven hits in those three outings while notching 18 strikeouts. Lincecum’s last loss came at Arizona on June 20, when he was reached for four runs on seven hits in six frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Giants RF Hunter Pence is 11-for-24 over his last six games to raise his batting average to .304.

2. Arizona LF Mark Trumbo (right foot), who has been out since April 22, could be activated for Friday’s contest.

3. San Francisco 1B Brandon Belt is 2-for-25 with eight strikeouts since returning from a two-month stint on the disabled list.

PREDICTION: Giants 5, Diamondbacks 2