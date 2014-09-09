Preview: Diamondbacks at Giants

The San Francisco Giants must guard against looking ahead to a crucial weekend series as they begin a three-game set against the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday. San Francisco sits atop the National League wild-card standings but is within reach of first place in the West Division, which is occupied by the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Giants are 3 1/2 games behind their fierce rivals and host the Dodgers for a three-game series beginning Friday.

San Francisco was unable to complete a three-game sweep at Detroit on Sunday, dropping a 6-1 decision as it was limited to a run and four hits over 5 2/3 innings by Tigers rookie Kyle Lobstein en route to his first major-league victory. Arizona was unable to help the Giants’ cause as it lost all three games at Los Angeles over the weekend. The Diamondbacks continued to struggle offensively, scoring a total of five runs in the series while falling to 2-5 on their 10-game road trip.

TV: 10:15 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, CSN Bay Area (San Francisco)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Wade Miley (7-10, 4.18 ERA) vs. Giants RH Yusmeiro Petit (4-3, 3.89)

Miley was forced to settle for a no-decision at San Diego last Tuesday despite limiting the Padres to one run over seven innings in his fifth consecutive quality start. The 27-year-old has received very little support during the streak as he has gone 0-2 while watching his team score a total of six runs. Miley evened his career record against the Giants at 3-3 on July 12 when he scattered four hits over seven scoreless frames in San Francisco.

Petit will be making his third straight start and ninth overall this season. The 29-year-old Venezuelan lasted only four innings at Colorado last Tuesday as he was tagged for six runs on seven hits and a walk, but escaped with a no-decision. Petit, who spent three seasons with Arizona from 2007-09, is 2-1 with a 2.57 ERA and his only career shutout - and complete game - in six contests (two starts) against his former team.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Giants play all of their remaining 19 games against divisional opponents.

2. Arizona has gone without a home run in seven consecutive games.

3. San Francisco C Buster Posey was named the NL’s co-Player of the Week on Monday after going 13-for-23 (.565) with five multi-hit efforts and league highs of eight runs scored and 22 total bases. Posey shared the honor with Washington’s Adam LaRoche.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 5, Giants 3