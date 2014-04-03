(Updated: CORRECTS “wild pitch” to “passed ball” in graph 4)

Diamondbacks 5, Giants 4: A.J. Pollock went 3-for-4, drove in the tying run and scored the go-ahead run as host Arizona erased a 4-0 deficit to win its first game.

Paul Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak to 23 games with an RBI double, Martin Prado drove in a run and Gerardo Parra’s sacrifice fly put the Diamondbacks ahead in the sixth inning. Wade Miley (1-1) pitched seven frames and allowed four runs and four of his six hits in the first while retiring 15 in a row at one point.

Brandon Belt homered for the second straight game while Buster Posey delivered an RBI single for the Giants, who were held to five baserunners over the final eight innings. Juan Gutierrez (0-1) allowed two runs and four hits in two innings in relief of Matt Cain, who allowed three runs (two earned) and seven hits in five innings.

Arizona trimmed the deficit to 4-3 in the fourth when Giants manager Bruce Bochy was left without an instant replay challenge after he lost his first appeal on a pickoff attempt of Pollock at first. Parra’s double on the next pitch advanced Pollock to third and Pollock scored on a passed ball as replays revealed Cain tagged him out.

Chris Owings began the Diamondbacks’ winning rally in the sixth when he singled with one out and stole second before scoring on Pollock’s ground-rule double to left-center. After Miley singled to left, moving Pollock to third, Parra lifted a fly ball just deep enough to left as Pollock scored just ahead of Michael Morse’s throw.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arizona’s Will Harris worked around a one-out walk in the eighth inning before Addison Reed allowed a one-out pop-up double in the ninth to earn his first save as a Diamondback. ... After San Francisco put runners on second and third with one out in the seventh inning, Miley struck out Juan Perez and got Angel Pagan to pop to 2B Aaron Hill, who bobbled the routine ball but caught it just before it hit the ground. ... Pollock was 0-for-13 in his first three games of the season including 0-for-5 with four strikeouts in Monday’s series opener.