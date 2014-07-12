FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Giants 5, Diamondbacks 0
July 12, 2014 / 5:47 AM / 3 years ago

Giants 5, Diamondbacks 0

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Giants 5, Diamondbacks 0: Tim Lincecum dominated through seven innings and Pablo Sandoval homered among three hits as San Francisco blanked visiting Arizona.

Lincecum (9-5) continued his amazing run by scattering three hits while striking out six, and has yielded a total of one run in 30 1/3 innings over his last four starts. Brandon Crawford singled in a run and Brandon Belt had two hits for the Giants, who won for the fourth time in the last seven games.

Mike Bolsinger (1-6) was reached for five runs on eight hits in five innings to lose his fifth straight decision. Miguel Montero, who had a double, was named to the National League All-Star team as an injury replacement earlier in the day.

Belt reached with a one-out single in the first and Sandoval followed by taking an 0-1 cutter well over the wall in right. Bolsinger ran into trouble again in the second as the first two batters reached in front of Crawford’s RBI single to right and Lincecum’s sacrifice bunt, which pushed across another run.

Hunter Pence and Belt led off the fifth with back-to-back singles before Sandoval ripped a double down the third-base line to make it a 5-0 cushion. Juan Gutierrez worked 1 1/3 innings and Jeremy Affeldt recorded the final two outs to put the game away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Diamondbacks activated LF Mark Trumbo (foot) from the 15-day disabled list and optioned OF Roger Kieschnick to Triple-A Reno. … San Francisco activated 2B Marco Scutaro (back) from the 15-day DL and designated 2B Brandon Hicks for assignment. … Lincecum’s ERA sat at 4.90 after a loss on June 20 but is down to 3.66 after the last four starts.

