Giants 5, Diamondbacks 1: Yusmeiro Petit tossed a four-hitter, Joe Panik went 5-for-5 and Angel Pagan collected four hits and scored three times as host San Francisco recorded 12 hits - all singles - en route to victory in the opener of the three-game series.

Buster Posey collected two RBIs while Andrew Susac and Pablo Sandoval each notched one despite going a combined 0-for-9 for the Giants, who moved 5 1/2 games clear in the National League wild card race and within 2 1/2 of the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. Petit (5-3) registered nine strikeouts without issuing a walk as he recorded his second career complete game - both of which have come against his former team.

Ender Inciarte belted a solo homer for the Diamondbacks, who fell to 2-6 on their 10-game road trip. Wade Miley (7-11) had his streak of five straight quality starts snapped as he surrendered three runs on five hits and four walks in just two innings.

San Francisco took an early lead as Pagan led off the first inning with a single and scored on a two-out, bases-loaded walk to Susac. The Giants loaded the bases on three straight one-out singles in the second before Petit came home on a fielder’s choice by Posey to make it 2-0.

Miley’s control problems continued as he walked Hunter Pence and Sandoval to force in another run before avoiding further damage by inducing a flyout by Susac. Arizona got on the board when Inciarte led off the fourth with his fourth home run, but Gregor Blanco scored on an error in the sixth and Posey followed with a sacrifice fly to cap the scoring.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Inciarte’s home run was the first in eight games for the Diamondbacks. ... Petit retired the first nine batters he faced, striking out the side in the third inning, and set Arizona down in order five times overall. ... The Diamondbacks have lost four games in a row, scoring a total of six runs during the slide.