Preview: Diamondbacks at Indians

The Cleveland Indians attempt to remain in the hunt for a playoff spot when they begin a brief two-game interleague series against the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday. Cleveland stayed within striking distance of a postseason berth by posting a pair of victories after beginning its five-game road trip with three straight losses. The Indians received strong pitching over the weekend, outscoring the New York Yankees 7-1 in the triumphs and coming within one out of back-to-back shutouts.

Corey Kluber struck out 10 over six innings in Saturday’s shutout victory and Carlos Carrasco worked five scoreless frames the following afternoon in his first start since late April as Cleveland pulled within 5 1/2 games of first-place Kansas City in the American League Central and five of the AL’s second wild-card spot. Arizona begins a 10-game road trip after completing a 4-6 homestand with a 5-3 loss to Colorado on Sunday. The Diamondbacks are only two games under .500 on the road (26-28) as opposed to a disappointing 25-39 record at home.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, STO (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Josh Collmenter (8-6, 4.09 ERA) vs. Indians LH T.J. House (1-3, 4.13)

Collmenter had his four-start unbeaten streak snapped Wednesday as he allowed three runs and three hits over six innings of a loss to Kansas City. The 28-year-old has yielded at least three runs in each of his last three outings after posting back-to-back one-run performances. Collmenter has made one career appearance against Cleveland, notching the win after tossing one scoreless inning of relief.

House is coming off his first loss in four outings, a setback at Cincinnati on Thursday in which he yielded four runs - three earned - and eight hits over six innings. The 24-year-old worked five scoreless frames against Texas in his previous start but was forced to settle for a no-decision. House, who never has faced Arizona, is 1-0 with a 3.13 ERA in five games (four starts) at home this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cleveland placed OF David Murphy (abdomen) and 1B-DH Nick Swisher (knee) on the 15-day disabled list Sunday.

2. Arizona assigned 3B Andy Marte to Triple-A Reno on Sunday after the infielder cleared waivers.

3. The Indians and Diamondbacks split a two-game series at Arizona in June.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 5, Indians 3