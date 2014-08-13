Preview: Diamondbacks at Indians (Game 1)

The Arizona Diamondbacks and Cleveland Indians will complete their two-game interleague series in one fell swoop as they square off in a doubleheader at Progressive Field on Wednesday. Cleveland took a 1-0 lead in what was to be the opener Tuesday, but the contest was halted by rain in the top of the fourth inning and postponed after a lengthy delay. The Indians gained in the standings without even officially playing, climbing within five games of first-place Kansas City in the AL Central.

Cleveland also moved within 4 1/2 contests of division rival Detroit and Seattle for the second wild-card spot as the Tigers were defeated by Pittsburgh while the Mariners topped Toronto. Arizona is beginning a 10-game road trip after completing a 4-6 homestand with a 5-3 loss to Colorado on Sunday. The Diamondbacks are only two games under .500 on the road (26-28) as opposed to a disappointing 25-39 record at home.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, STO (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Andrew Chafin (NR) vs. Indians RH Trevor Bauer (4-7, 4.52)

Chafin’s major-league debut will come in the form of a spot start as he originally was scheduled to work out of the bullpen after having his contract purchased from Triple-A Reno on Friday. The 24-year-old made 14 starts with Reno, going 4-5 with a 5.40 ERA. Chafin has pitched 131 2/3 innings between Double- and Triple-A this season, posting a 3.96 ERA with 51 walks and 102 strikeouts.

Bauer is coming off his shortest start of the season, a 3 1/3-inning outing in which he surrendered five runs on six hits and four walks in a loss at the New York Yankees. The 23-year-old has yielded five runs in two of his last three turns following a stretch of six starts with three runs or fewer allowed. Bauer, who was drafted third overall by Arizona in 2011, will be facing his former club for the first time.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians OF Michael Bourn (hamstring) is on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus and could return to the parent club this weekend against Baltimore.

2. Diamondbacks OF Mark Trumbo is riding an eight-game hitting streak during which he has collected nine RBIs.

3. Cleveland OF David Murphy is expected to miss four to five weeks with a strained oblique.

PREDICTION: Indians 7, Diamondbacks 3