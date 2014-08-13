FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indians 3, Diamondbacks 2 (1st)
August 13, 2014 / 11:22 PM / 3 years ago

Indians 3, Diamondbacks 2 (1st)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Indians 3, Diamondbacks 2 (1st): Zach Walters homered with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning as Cleveland prevailed in the first game of a doubleheader.

Walters, who was acquired from Washington prior to last month’s trade deadline, belted a 1-2 fastball from Randall Delgado (1-3) over the wall in right - his second hit of the game - in his second contest with the Indians. Cody Allen (4-2) allowed a two-out walk and struck out two in the ninth to earn the victory.

Trevor Bauer, the No. 3 pick in the 2011 draft by Arizona, faced his former team for the first time and struck out nine while yielding two runs and four hits in a career-high eight innings. Vidal Nuno remained winless in seven starts with the Diamondbacks after allowing two runs and six hits while striking out six in 5 2/3 innings.

Michael Brantley delivered a two-run single as Cleveland moved within 4 1/2 games of first-place Kansas City in the American League Central and four back in the wild card race. Aaron Hill drove in a run for Arizona, which fell to 3-7 in August as it began a 10-game road trip.

The Diamondbacks broke through in the sixth when Jake Lamb led off with a walk and scored on Jordan Pacheco’s double play. The Indians took a 2-1 lead in the bottom half as Brantley delivered a two-out single off second baseman Hill’s glove before the Diamondbacks got even in the seventh on Hill’s RBI groundout.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Indians RF Tyler Holt (2-for-3) recorded his first major-league hit - a single with two out in the third inning - in his second career at-bat. ... Arizona CF Ender Inciarte extended his hitting streak to 12 games and is 14-for-44 in 10 August games while Diamondbacks DH Mark Trumbo extended his to nine contests and is 11-for-29 during that span. ... The two-game series was squeezed into one day after Tuesday’s scheduled opener was rained out.

