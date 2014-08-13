Indians, Diamondbacks rained out

CLEVELAND -- The game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cleveland Indians Tuesday night was postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a conventional doubleheader on Wednesday starting at 4:05 p.m.

In the first game, Arizona left-hander Andrew Chafin will be making his major league debut. Chafin will face Cleveland right-hander Trevor Bauer (4-7, 4.52).

In the second game, Diamondbacks left-hander Vidal Nuno (0-3, 4.05) will face Indians right-hander Josh Tomlin (5-8, 4.68).

Tuesday’s game was called with one out in the top of the fourth inning and the Indians’ leading 1-0. Cleveland scored in the bottom of the third on an RBI double by second baseman Jason Kipnis.

After a delay of 3 hours and 40 minutes the game was postponed. Tuesday’s game was the scheduled first game of a two-game interleague series.

Wednesday’s doubleheader will be an added challenge for Indians Manager Terry Francona, who is working with a depleted roster. On Sunday, the Indians placed right fielder David Murphy (strained oblique) and designated hitter Nick Swisher (sore right knee) on the disabled list.

Center fielder Michael Bourn (hamstring) is already on the disabled list, so the bottom third of the Indians’ starting lineup for Tuesday’s postponed game included three players who began the season in the minor leaguers: designated hitter Zach Walters, left fielder Chris Dickerson and right fielder Tyler Holt.

Francona chooses not to look at it as a depleted lineup though.

“We put the lineup up, and we expect to win with whoever is in the lineup,” said Francona, when asked how comfortable he is fielding a lineup with two of three outfield spots being manned by backups.

“Whoever is in the lineup that night, we expect them to help us win,” he said. “That’s the mentality. You don’t assess what’s missing. You look at what you have and do the best you can to win.”

The Indians are also playing an inexperienced shortstop, 21-year-old Jose Ramirez, who has been getting the bulk of the playing time since the July 31 trade that sent Asdrubal Cabrera to Washington, a trade that brought Walters to Cleveland.

Arizona manager Kirk Gibson also will be dealing with inexperience at a key position Wednesday when Chafin makes his major league debut, against what is basically his hometown team.

Chafin graduated from Western Reserve High School, which is about 50 miles outside of Cleveland. He pitched at nearby Kent State University, and was selected by the Diamondbacks in the supplemental first round (43rd overall) of the 2011 June Draft.

In a combined 23 starts this year at Triple-A Reno and Double-A Mobile, Chafin was 8-6 with a 3.96 ERA.

Notes: Indians RF David Murphy is expected to miss four to five weeks after an MRI on Monday revealed a right oblique strain. ... After being examined at the Cleveland Clinic on Monday, Indians DH Nick Swisher is seeking a second opinion on the soreness in his right knee. Swisher and Murphy were both placed on the disabled list on Aug. 10. ... The Diamondbacks have used 16 rookies this season. That ties them with Texas for the most in the majors.