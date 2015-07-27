Preview: Diamondbacks at Mariners

Seattle’s Nelson Cruz is on a tear as he attempts to record his fourth straight multi-hit performance when the Mariners host the Arizona Diamondbacks in Monday’s opener of a three-game series. Cruz went 7-for-12 as Seattle took two of three from the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend and is 12-for-26 with four homers over his last six games.

Robinson Cano is riding a seven-game hitting streak (11-for-29) since moving into the cleanup spot for the Mariners. Cano has homered twice during the stretch to raise his season total to 10, marking the 11th straight season he has reached double digits. Arizona posted a 3-0 win over Milwaukee on Sunday to win three of four in the series but has scored three or fewer runs in 10 of its last 13 games. All-Star Paul Goldschmidt continues to lead the National League in batting average (.345) and is tied for the RBI lead with 74 but has hit just one homer over his last 26 contests.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Robbie Ray (3-5, 2.72 ERA) vs. Mariners LH Mike Montgomery (4-4, 3.25)

Ray has lost four of his last five decisions and worked five innings or fewer in each of his last two starts. He gave up a season-worst five runs (four earned) and five hits in 4 2/3 innings while losing to Miami in his last outing. Ray lost to Seattle as a member of the Detroit Tigers last season, when he allowed four runs and eight hits in five frames.

Montgomery is winless in his last three starts and was torched by Detroit in his last outing. The rookie gave up a season-worst eight runs (six earned) on six hits and a season-high five walks while lasting just 2 2/3 innings against the Tigers. Montgomery has a 0.99 WHIP in five home starts but is just 1-3 with a 3.15 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks OF Ender Inciarte has four multi-hit efforts in his last five contests and is 11-for-26 during his six-game hitting streak.

2. Seattle OF Franklin Gutierrez was 2-for-17 over an eight-game stretch before delivering a walk-off homer in the 10th inning of Sunday’s contest.

3. Arizona INF Aaron Hill was hitless in four at-bats on Sunday and is batting .188 this month after hitting .170 in June.

PREDICTION: Mariners 5, Diamondbacks 4