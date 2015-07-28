Preview: Diamondbacks at Mariners

The Arizona Diamondbacks look to extend their winning streak to four games when they visit the Seattle Mariners for the middle contest of their three-game series Tuesday. The Mariners continue to fade in the American League West as they sit 10 games behind the first-place Los Angeles Angels and are seven games out of a wild-card spot with six other teams ahead of them.

Arizona on Monday led a one-run lead slip away in the ninth inning before loading the bases on two walks and a hit batsman in the 10th for Seattle native Jake Lamb, who lifted a sacrifice fly for a 4-3 triumph. It was the fourth victory in five contests for the Diamondbacks, who were coming off back-to-back shutout wins over Milwaukee. Robinson Cano went 2-for-3 with a solo homer and Mark Trumbo collected three hits as Seattle fell to 2-2 on its six-game homestand. Seattle has been disappointing at home this season, posting a 22-29 record at Safeco Field.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Arizona, ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Zack Godley (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Hisashi Iwakuma (2-1, 4.50)

Godley will be making his second start since having his contract purchased from Double-A Mobile. The 25-year-old native of South Carolina was superb in his major-league debut against Milwaukee on Thursday, registering seven strikeouts while scattering four hits over six scoreless innings. Godley, who did not walk a batter, was acquired from the Chicago Cubs in December for Miguel Montero.

Iwakuma settled for a no-decision at Detroit on Thursday after allowing two runs and six hits in seven innings. It was the third straight strong outing for the 34-year-old native of Tokyo, who gave up a total of two runs over 13 2/3 frames in his previous two starts - both victories. Iwakuma has made two career relief appearances against Arizona, surrendering four runs and seven hits in two innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The teams made a minor trade prior to the Monday’s series opener as the Mariners acquired RHP J.C. Ramirez from the Diamondbacks for cash and assigned him to Triple-A Tacoma.

2. Arizona C Jarrod Saltalamacchia (neck) entered Monday’s contest as a defensive replacement after being activated from the disabled liste earlier in the day. To make room, the team sent RHP Dominic Leone to Double-A Mobile.

3. Cano enters with an eight-game hitting streak (13-for-32, three home runs, eight RBIs) after Monday’s two-hit performance.

PREDICTION: Mariners 7, Diamondbacks 3