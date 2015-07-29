Preview: Diamondbacks at Mariners

The Arizona Diamondbacks attempt to complete a sweep when they visit the Seattle Mariners for the finale of their three-game interleague series Wednesday afternoon. After taking three of four from Milwaukee at home, Arizona kicked off its 10-game road trip with a pair of triumphs in Seattle.

The Diamondbacks posted their fourth straight victory Tuesday, an 8-4 win in which David Peralta collected three hits while joining Ender Inciarte, Chris Owings and Nick Ahmed with two RBIs. Nelson Cruz and Mike Zunino belted solo homers while Brad Miller drove in a pair of runs as the Mariners suffered their third loss in four games. Seattle continues to disappoint at home, falling to 2-3 on its six-game stand and 22-30 overall at Safeco Field. The Mariners look to avoid being swept for the first time since June 1-3, when they lost a three-game home series to the New York Yankees.

TV: 3:40 p.m. ET, ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Patrick Corbin (1-3, 3.68 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (12-5, 2.69)

Corbin will be making his fifth start since returning from Tommy John surgery with the hope of ending a three-game losing streak. The 26-year-old New Yorker was the victim of poor run support in his last two outings, allowing a total of three runs over 12 innings but losing each by a 2-1 score. Corbin, who never has faced Seattle, yielded one run and four hits while recording 10 strikeouts in seven frames against Milwaukee on Friday.

Hernandez is coming off a victory over Toronto on Friday in which he gave up two runs — one earned — and six hits in seven innings. It marked the fifth consecutive start in which the 29-year-old Venezuelan allowed two runs or fewer, a stretch during which he has posted a 2-1 record. Hernandez has made two career starts against Arizona, going 1-0 with a 2.51 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners 2B Robinson Cano went 0-for-3 on Tuesday, ending his eight-game hitting streak.

2. Arizona is 6-9 in the finales of road series this season.

3. Cruz’s home run Tuesday was his fifth during his eight-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Mariners 6, Diamondbacks 1