Preview: Diamondbacks at Marlins

The Miami Marlins did what they needed to do in the opener in order to remain in the thick of the playoff race in the National League. They attempt to continue their quest for the postseason when they host the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second contest of their four-game series Friday. Miami overcame a two-run deficit to post a 5-4 triumph in 10 innings Thursday as Marcell Ozuna capped the comeback with a walk-off double, putting the Marlins within four games of Pittsburgh for the second wild card.

Miami remained seven games behind first-place Washington in the NL East despite winning for the fifth time in seven contests. Arizona fell to 1-2 on its 10-game road trip as it suffered its sixth loss in nine overall games. Ender Inciarte continued his torrid pace for the Diamondbacks, extending his hitting streak to a career-high 14 games with an infield single in the seventh inning.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Trevor Cahill (2-8, 4.86 ERA) vs. Marlins LH Brad Hand (2-4, 4.65)

Cahill recorded his first win in nine starts this season Saturday, when he allowed three runs - two earned - and four hits in seven innings against Colorado. The 26-year-old has yielded three earned runs or fewer in each of his five outings since rejoining the rotation but is just 1-2 in that span. Cahill has made four career starts versus Miami, going 1-1 with a 4.26 ERA.

Hand fell to 2-3 in eight starts since returning to the rotation on Sunday as he surrendered seven runs on five hits and three walks over 4 2/3 innings at Cincinnati. The 24-year-old had given up three earned runs or fewer in each of his previous seven outings. After losing to the Diamondbacks in his second major-league start June 12, 2011, Hand was forced to settle for a no-decision at Arizona on July 8 despite allowing only an unearned run in 6 1/3 frames.

WALK-OFFS

1. Miami LHP Mike Dunn leads all major-league relievers with 10 victories.

2. Arizona 1B Mark Trumbo has reached base safely in 13 straight contests and recorded a hit in nine of his last 10 games.

3. Marlins 3B Casey McGehee is riding an eight-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 4, Marlins 2