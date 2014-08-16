FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Intel
August 17, 2014 / 2:01 AM / 3 years ago

Preview: Diamondbacks at Marlins

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Miami Marlins welcome back a key member Saturday as they continue their four-game series against the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks. Miami suffered a one-run defeat Friday after posting an extra-inning victory in the series opener, falling to 3-2 on its nine-game homestand. Giancarlo Stanton and Garrett Jones each drove in a run for the Marlins, who are four games back in the race for the second wild-card spot in the National League.

Miami looks to close the gap behind Henderson Alvarez as the talented youngster returns from a stint on the disabled list due to shoulder inflammation. Arizona scored all the runs it needed Friday in the first inning as Cliff Pennington belted a solo homer and Aaron Hill added a two-run shot. The Diamondbacks posted just their fourth win in 10 contests and improved to 2-2 on their 10-game road trip.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Wade Miley (7-8, 4.61 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Henderson Alvarez (8-5, 2.48)

Miley rebounded from a disastrous performance to limit Colorado to three runs over six innings Sunday but was forced to settle for a no-decision. The 27-year-old was lit up for 10 runs on nine hits and three walks over 4 2/3 frames in a loss to Kansas City on Aug. 5. Miley was superb in his three previous career starts against Miami, going 2-1 while allowing only two earned runs in 20 1/3 innings (0.89 ERA).

Alvarez has not pitched since July 29, when he scattered three hits over seven scoreless innings in a triumph over Washington. The 24-year-old has been sensational since mid-May, allowing fewer than three runs in 12 of his last 13 starts. Alvarez, who will be facing Arizona for the first time, is 5-2 with a 1.48 ERA in 11 home outings this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Arizona CF Ender Inciarte enters Saturday with a career-best 15-game hitting streak, while Miami 3B Casey McGehee is riding a nine-game run.

2. To make room on the roster for Alvarez, the Marlins optioned RHP Anthony DeSclafani to Triple-A New Orleans.

3. Diamondbacks 1B Mark Trumbo has reached base safely in 14 consecutive contests.

PREDICTION: Marlins 4, Diamondbacks 2

