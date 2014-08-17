Preview: Diamondbacks at Marlins

The Miami Marlins attempt to win their third straight series when they host the Arizona Diamondbacks in the finale of their four-game set Sunday. Miami took two of three from both Cincinnati and St. Louis before capturing two of the first three contests of this matchup. Henderson Alvarez returned from a shoulder injury to toss seven superb innings as the Marlins posted a 2-1 triumph on Saturday to pull within 3 1/2 games of San Francisco for the second wild-card spot in the National League.

Jeff Baker recorded an RBI triple - the only extra-base hit of the game for Miami, which is one win away from reaching the .500 mark. Mark Trumbo drove in the lone run for the Diamondbacks as they dropped to 2-3 on their 10-game road trip. Arizona has lost seven of its last 11 overall contests.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Josh Collmenter (8-6, 4.09 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Tom Koehler (8-9, 3.86)

Collmenter takes to the mound again after having his start at Cleveland on Tuesday rained out in the fourth inning. The 28-year-old had his winless streak reach three outings when he fell to Kansas City on Aug. 6 after allowing three runs in six frames. Collmenter was forced to settle for a no-decision in his first career start against Miami on July 9 despite yielding just one run over seven innings.

Koehler is coming off just his second win in seven starts, a triumph over St. Louis on Monday in which he yielded three runs on eight hits and two walks over five innings. The 28-year-old has surrendered at least three runs five times in his last seven outings while working more than six frames only three times in that span. Koehler lost for the second time in as many career starts against the Diamondbacks on July 7, when he was tagged for seven runs in three frames at Arizona.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks CF Ender Inciarte enters the series finale with a career-best 16-game hitting streak, while 1B Trumbo has reached base safely in 15 consecutive contests.

2. Each of the first three games of the series were one-run decisions.

3. Marlins 2B Donovan Solano recorded nine assists Saturday, tying the franchise record for most in one game by a second baseman.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 6, Marlins 4