Preview: Diamondbacks at Marlins

After working overtime in his managerial debut, new Miami skipper Dan Jennings will try to pick up his first victory when the Marlins host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday. The Diamondbacks spoiled Jennings’ debut - and snapped their four-game losing streak - with a 3-2 win in 13 innings in Monday’s series opener.

The Marlins puzzled the baseball world when they moved Jennings - who has no professional experience as a player or manager - from the general manager’s office to the dugout. His debut at the helm ended badly, as Steve Cishek gave up the go-ahead run in the 13th and Ichiro Suzuki was thrown out while attempting to steal to thwart a rally in the bottom of the inning. The Diamondbacks look for a rare win with Jeremy Hellickson on the mound - they’re 1-6 in his starts this season. Hellickson will have to contend with slugger Giancarlo Stanton, who went 0-for-4 on Monday after hitting four homers in his previous five games.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Jeremy Hellickson (1-3, 5.92 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Jarred Cosart (1-3, 4.08)

Hellickson has failed to make it through six innings in each of his last four starts and is winless over that stretch. The 28-year-old gave up four runs over 5 2/3 frames on Wednesday against Washington, as he was hurt by four walks and a homer. Hellickson has made two career starts against the Marlins, compiling a 5.59 ERA without receiving a decision.

Cosart left his last start with a tight right hamstring after allowing four runs over 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 24-year-old has struggled over his last three outings, allowing 11 runs in 14 1/3 innings after tossing eight scoreless frames on April 27 against the New York Mets. Cosart’s only previous start against the Diamondbacks took place last season, when he gave up three runs in six innings en route to a victory.

WALK-OFFS

1. Arizona SS Chris Owings went 1-for-5 in the series opener and is 14-for-31 during his seven-game hitting streak.

2. Marlins 2B Dee Gordon went hitless for only the sixth time this season on Monday, snapping his 12-game hitting streak at Marlins Park.

3. Miami LF Christian Yelich is 13-for-35 lifetime against Arizona and has hit safely in each of his eight games versus the Diamondbacks.

PREDICTION: Marlins 6, Diamondbacks 4