Preview: Diamondbacks at Marlins

The Miami Marlins are still looking for their first victory under their new manager going into the third of a four-game series with the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday. The Marlins have dropped the first two games of the series since Dan Jennings took over as manager, and they’ve lost five straight overall.

Catching the reeling Marlins has helped the Diamondbacks turn things around, as they’ve won two straight following a four-game skid. Arizona found an unlikely hero in Tuesday’s 4-2 victory, as A.J. Pollock delivered a pinch-hit, two-run homer in the eighth inning to break a 2-2 tie. Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton homered for the fifth time in his last seven games, but that was all the offense the Marlins generated. Stanton has nine RBIs in the past seven contests, but the Marlins have scored a total of 16 runs over that stretch.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Chase Anderson (0-1, 2.81 ERA) vs. Marlins RH David Phelps (2-0, 2.68)

Anderson is winless in seven starts this season, and the Diamondbacks have lost the last six games he has started, but he has deserved a better fate. The 27-year-old has allowed only two runs over his past three outings and has four quality starts in 2015. Anderson faced the Marlins twice as a rookie last season, going 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA.

Phelps has posted five consecutive quality starts, compiling a 1.72 ERA and two victories over that stretch. The 28-year-old got some tough breaks in his last outing, getting a no-decision after holding Atlanta to three runs (one earned) over six innings with a season-high eight strikeouts. Phelps will make his first start against the Diamondbacks; he made a relief appearance against them in 2013 and allowed four runs (three earned) in two innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Arizona’s Paul Goldschmidt and Stanton each have recorded two or more RBIs in a game 11 times this season, tied for the most in the majors.

2. Marlins OF Christian Yelich is 14-for-39 versus Arizona and has hit safely in all nine of his games against the Diamondbacks.

3. Arizona is 0-18 when trailing after eight innings, 0-15 when trailing after seven and 0-13 when trailing after six.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 3, Marlins 2