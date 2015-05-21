Preview: Diamondbacks at Marlins

The Arizona Diamondbacks will try to finish off their first four-game series sweep since 2008 when they take on the host Miami Marlins on Thursday. The Marlins have dropped their first three games under new manager Dan Jennings and have lost six straight and nine of their last 10.

Arizona hasn’t swept a four-game set since doing so against San Francisco in September 2008, and it hasn’t done so on the road since April 2007 at Washington. To prevent the sweep, the Marlins will need to awaken their offense. Miami has scored three or fewer runs in each of the first six games of its 10-game homestand. Even Dee Gordon has gone cold, going 1-for-12 in the series to see his average dip below .400 for the first time since April 27.

TV: 12:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Archie Bradley (2-1, 3.27 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Mat Latos (1-4, 5.54)

Bradley looks to bounce back from an awful outing in his return to the mound after being hit in the head by a line drive April 28. The 22-year-old rookie gave up four runs in two-plus innings in a loss at Philadelphia on Saturday and surrendered his first homer of the season. Bradley has never faced the Marlins and is 0-1 with a 6.23 ERA in two road starts this season.

Latos had his last start cut short when he was hit in the ankle with a line drive after allowing five runs in three-plus innings of a loss to Atlanta. The poor outing followed back-to-back quality starts from the 27-year-old, who had given up only two runs over 13 1/3 innings in his previous two starts. Latos is 4-1 with a 2.61 ERA in eight career starts against the Diamondbacks but hasn’t faced them since 2013.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks SS Nick Ahmed is 9-for-21 during a career-best six-game hitting streak.

2. Marlins OF Christian Yelich went 0-for-2 Wednesday, marking the first time he failed to record a hit in 10 career games against Arizona.

3. After going 0-for-6 in the series opener, Arizona CF A.J. Pollock is 4-for-5 with five runs scored in the past two games.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 5, Marlins 4