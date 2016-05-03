Preview: Diamondbacks at Marlins

A three-city, 10-game road trip likely would be reason enough for a club to welcome its nine-game homestand with open arms. The Miami Marlins haven’t fared well in front of their fans, however, and take a less-than-desirable 2-7 home mark into the opener of a three-game series versus the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Former Diamondback Martin Prado hasn’t missed a beat since returning from paternity leave, going 17-for-32 during his seven-game hitting streak to raise his batting average to a major league-best .410. The 32-year-old Venezuelan’s fourth three-hit performance in five games came during a 14-5 setback to Milwaukee on Sunday, ending Miami’s seven-game winning streak in the finale of its 10-game road trip. Life away from home is a desired location for Arizona, which begins a nine-game trek with an impressive 7-3 mark on the road - vastly better than its 5-12 record at Chase Field. The Diamondbacks concluded a disastrous 10-game homestand with a 3-7 mark and were outscored 20-5 during a three-game sweep by National League West-rival Colorado over the weekend.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Patrick Corbin (1-3, 4.88 ERA) vs. Marlins LH Justin Nicolino (1-0, 0.00)

Corbin was shelled for seven runs on as many hits in 5 2/3 innings on Wednesday to suffer his second straight loss with an 11-4 setback to St. Louis. The 26-year-old allowed five walks to drive up his pitch count against the Cardinals, but a more troubling concern is that he was taken deep for the seventh time this season. Corbin owns a 1-0 career mark against the Marlins, however, his last start versus the club was nearly three years ago (June 17, 2013).

Nicolino hit the ground running in his first start this season and 13th in the majors, answering his recall from Triple-A New Orleans by permitting two hits over 7 1/3 scoreless innings in a 2-0 victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 24-year-old is receiving an extended look while fellow hurler Jarred Cosart works out his troubles in the minors. Jean Segura is the lone Diamondback to have faced Nicolino in his major-league career, going 4-for-7.

WALK-OFFS

1. Arizona rookie LF Brandon Drury is enjoying quite the power surge with four homers, six RBIs and six runs scored in his last five contests.

2. Miami OF Giancarlo Stanton is riding a seven-game hitting streak (10-for-26) following an 0-for-12 stretch in his previous three contests.

3. Diamondbacks 1B Paul Goldschmidt is mired in a 3-for-19 slump with seven strikeouts over his last seven games.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 4, Marlins 3