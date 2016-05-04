Preview: Diamondbacks at Marlins

The Miami Marlins have slugged their way back over .500 with 15 homers during their sizzling 8-1 stretch. The red-hot Marlins look to continue their torrid ways on Wednesday when they vie for a series victory against the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks.

Marcell Ozuna homered in his third straight contest and Christian Yelich also went deep in Tuesday’s 7-4 triumph, which marked Miami’s third win in 10 home outings. Batting in the leadoff position for the suspended Dee Gordon, J.T. Realmuto added a first-inning double to extend his hitting streak to eight games and is 2-for-6 with a homer versus Wednesday starter Rubby De La Rosa. Rookie Brandon Drury, who went deep in four of his previous five outings, collected a pair of singles as Arizona suffered its fourth straight loss and sixth in seven outings. The Diamondbacks will have a tough time getting back on track against right-hander Jose Fernandez, who carries an 18-1 mark at Marlins Park into Wednesday’s tilt.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Rubby De La Rosa (3-3, 4.18 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Jose Fernandez (2-2, 4.08)

De La Rosa rebounded from a disastrous start to record wins in each of his last three trips to the mound. The 27-year-old Dominican struck out the side in one inning of relief on April 18, allowed just three hits in 7-1 triumph over Pittsburgh five nights later and scattered two more and struck out 10 in a 3-0 victory over St. Louis on Thursday. Although his team has enjoyed road success (7-4), De La Rosa has not - posting a 1-2 mark with an inflated 5.68 ERA in three outings away from Chase Field.

Fernandez has been slow out of the blocks by yielding a total of five runs on eight hits in the initial inning this season. The 23-year-old Cuban flamethrower allowed two runs in the first frame in his last outing before handcuffing the Los Angeles Dodgers in the following five for a 5-3 win on Thursday. Fernandez has struggled with his control, however, issuing at least three walks in each of his last four outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Arizona C Welington Castillo belted a two-run homer on Tuesday and has 15 hits in his last 10 contests.

2. Former Diamondback 3B Martin Prado is 18-for-37 (.486) during his eight-game hitting streak for the Marlins.

3. Miami has won six of its eight contests versus National League West representatives.

PREDICTION: Marlins 4, Diamondbacks 2