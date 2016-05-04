FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Diamondbacks at Marlins
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 5, 2016 / 2:28 AM / a year ago

Preview: Diamondbacks at Marlins

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Miami Marlins have slugged their way back over .500 with 15 homers during their sizzling 8-1 stretch. The red-hot Marlins look to continue their torrid ways on Wednesday when they vie for a series victory against the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks.

Marcell Ozuna homered in his third straight contest and Christian Yelich also went deep in Tuesday’s 7-4 triumph, which marked Miami’s third win in 10 home outings. Batting in the leadoff position for the suspended Dee Gordon, J.T. Realmuto added a first-inning double to extend his hitting streak to eight games and is 2-for-6 with a homer versus Wednesday starter Rubby De La Rosa. Rookie Brandon Drury, who went deep in four of his previous five outings, collected a pair of singles as Arizona suffered its fourth straight loss and sixth in seven outings. The Diamondbacks will have a tough time getting back on track against right-hander Jose Fernandez, who carries an 18-1 mark at Marlins Park into Wednesday’s tilt.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Rubby De La Rosa (3-3, 4.18 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Jose Fernandez (2-2, 4.08)

De La Rosa rebounded from a disastrous start to record wins in each of his last three trips to the mound. The 27-year-old Dominican struck out the side in one inning of relief on April 18, allowed just three hits in 7-1 triumph over Pittsburgh five nights later and scattered two more and struck out 10 in a 3-0 victory over St. Louis on Thursday. Although his team has enjoyed road success (7-4), De La Rosa has not - posting a 1-2 mark with an inflated 5.68 ERA in three outings away from Chase Field.

Fernandez has been slow out of the blocks by yielding a total of five runs on eight hits in the initial inning this season. The 23-year-old Cuban flamethrower allowed two runs in the first frame in his last outing before handcuffing the Los Angeles Dodgers in the following five for a 5-3 win on Thursday. Fernandez has struggled with his control, however, issuing at least three walks in each of his last four outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Arizona C Welington Castillo belted a two-run homer on Tuesday and has 15 hits in his last 10 contests.

2. Former Diamondback 3B Martin Prado is 18-for-37 (.486) during his eight-game hitting streak for the Marlins.

3. Miami has won six of its eight contests versus National League West representatives.

PREDICTION: Marlins 4, Diamondbacks 2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.