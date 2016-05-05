Preview: Diamondbacks at Marlins

With Giancarlo Stanton leading the way, the Miami Marlins are using the long ball to fuel their current hot streak. The Marlins have launched 16 home runs while winning nine of their last 10 contests and look to complete a three-game sweep of the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks with a victory in Thursday’s series finale.

Stanton went deep for the sixth time in nine games in Wednesday’s 4-3 victory, hitting a two-run blast that pushed his season total to nine. J.T. Realmuto is providing ample offensive support, collecting 19 hits in 37 at-bats during a nine-game hitting streak. Arizona has lost five in a row and seven of eight as it attempts to avoid its second straight three-game sweep. The Diamondbacks will send the struggling Robbie Ray to the mound to face another left-hander in Miami’s Adam Conley.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Robbie Ray (1-1, 4.97 ERA) vs. Marlins LH Adam Conley (1-1, 3.67)

After opening the season with three consecutive quality starts, Ray has taken a major step back with a pair of rocky outings - both at home. The 24-year-old served up four homers and was charged with five runs on seven hits over four innings against Colorado on Friday in his second straight abbreviated outing. Ray - who lost his only start versus the Marlins last year - has been solid in his two road outings, giving up two runs and nine hits over 12 1/3 innings.

A high pitch count spoiled a potential entry in the record books for Conley, who was pulled from the game after throwing 116 pitches in 7 2/3 innings of no-hit ball at Milwaukee on Friday. It was a much-needed boost for the 25-year-old, who was tagged for three homers and eight runs in his previous two turns. Conley, who never has faced the Diamondbacks, is allowing left-handed batters to hit .321 against him in 20 career appearances.

WALK-OFFS

1. Marlins RHP A.J. Ramos has converted 18 straight save chances dating to last year.

2. Diamondbacks 2B Jean Segura (hip), who didn’t start the last two games, recorded a pinch-hit single Wednesday to lift his batting average to .339.

3. Marlins 1B Justin Bour missed Wednesday’s game with a dislocated pinky finger sustained in the series opener.

PREDICTION: Marlins 6, Diamondbacks 3