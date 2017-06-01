Preview: Diamondbacks at Marlins

The Miami Marlins have been flexing their offensive muscle by erupting for 65 runs in their past 10 contests, including 40 to win five of the first six tilts of their 10-game homestand. The Marlins look to keep the heat on Thursday as they host the opener of a four-game set against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

"We have a dangerous lineup one through nine," said Justin Bour, who belted a pair of homers on Wednesday as Miami completed its first series sweep with a 10-2 triumph over Philadelphia. Marcell Ozuna also went deep and is 10-for-23 with three homers, six RBIs and five runs scored in his last five games while fellow slugger Giancarlo Stanton is batting .414 with three homers and seven RBIs since May 23. While Miami is vying to push its season-high winning streak to five games, Arizona needed to go the extra mile by playing 14 innings before posting its seventh win in 10 outings. Jake Lamb collected three extra-base hits in Wednesday's 6-5 triumph over Pittsburgh and is batting .361 with seven homers and 22 RBIs in his last 19 games.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Zach Greinke (6-3, 3.24 ERA) vs. Marlins LH Jeff Locke (2016: 9-8, 5.44)

Greinke saw his five-game winning streak come to a halt on Saturday, as the 33-year-old yielded five runs on as many hits in 5 1/3 innings in a 6-3 setback at Milwaukee. Greinke was taken deep on one occasion versus the Brewers and has allowed nine homers in his last six starts. Greinke, who owns a 4-0 career mark with a 2.96 ERA in eight appearances versus Miami, has kept Dee Gordon (.182) and Stanton (.167) under wraps.

Signed to a one-year deal in the offseason, Locke (left shoulder tendinitis) is set to be reinstated from the disabled list on Thursday after recording a 1.77 ERA in four rehabilitation starts. "I'm healthy. We're good to go," the 29-year-old Locke told MLB.com. "Very excited. Rehab went great." Locke owns a 1-2 career mark versus Arizona with a 6.57 ERA and 1.66 WHIP while allowing the Diamondbacks to hit .318 against him, with Paul Goldschmidt going 5-for-12.

WALK-OFFS

1. Arizona SS Chris Owings, who had the go-ahead RBI single in the 14th inning on Wednesday, has driven in five runs in his last six contests.

2. Gordon is batting .386 with eight multi-hit performances in his past 15 games.

3. The Diamondbacks are just 8-8 against left-handed starters as opposed to 25-14 versus righties.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 5, Marlins 4