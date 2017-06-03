Preview: Diamondbacks at Marlins

Justin Bour and the Miami Marlins are enjoying a productive homestand, as the 29-year-old has homered three times in the last three games and recorded 11 hits to lift his team to six wins in its last eight contests. Bour looks to keep the power surge going on Saturday as the Marlins play the third contest of a four-game series against the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks.

Bour belted his 12th homer in 21 contests with a two-run shot in Friday's 7-5 victory, although the game likely will be remembered for Giancarlo Stanton recording his franchise-best 579th RBI. Stanton is batting a blistering .400 in his past 11 contests while riding respective five-game hitting and RBI streaks into Saturday's tilt versus starter Randall Delgado. Arizona's Chris Iannetta and Paul Goldschmidt are experiencing their own power surges as the former has five homers in his past eight games while the latter has gone deep in two of his last three. Goldschmidt has tormented Saturday starter Edinson Volquez, going 7-for-14 in his career with five extra-base hits - including one homer - and four RBIs.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Arizona, FSN Florida (Miami)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Randall Delgado (1-0, 3.47 ERA) vs. Marlins RH Edinson Volquez (1-7, 4.44)

Delgado put up a doozy of a performance in his second start in place of Taijuan Walker (blister) on Monday, allowing one run and striking out a season-high eight in a no-decision at Pittsburgh. The 27-year-old recorded his longest appearance of the year in terms of innings (5 2/3) and pitches thrown (92) against the Pirates. Delgado has fared well against Miami, posting a 2-0 mark with a 1.54 ERA in his four previous starts.

Volquez snapped a career-long eight-game losing skid dating to last year on Monday after allowing one run on three hits in six innings of a 4-1 victory over Philadelphia. The 33-year-old Dominican, who posted his first win since pitching for Kansas City on Aug. 25, walked just two batters for the second straight start and third in four outings after issuing a staggering 20 in his previous four trips to the mound. Volquez owns a 2-2 career mark with a 3.94 ERA in 10 appearances versus Arizona.

WALK-OFFS

1. Arizona RF David Peralta has collected multi-hit performances in four of his last six games.

2. Miami has belted 15 homers during its current homestand.

3. Marlins C J.T. Realmuto is 3-for-7 with an RBI and two runs scored in the series after going 3-for-20 in his previous six games.

PREDICTION: Marlins 5, Diamondbacks 3