Diamondbacks 3, Marlins 2: Cliff Pennington and Aaron Hill belted first-inning home runs and Trevor Cahill combined with three relievers to make them stand as visiting Arizona evened the four-game series at one win apiece.

Pennington finished with two hits and Cahill added a single for the Diamondbacks, who are 2-2 on their 10-game road trip. Cahill (3-8) allowed two runs on six hits and three walks over 6 2/3 innings while Addison Reed worked a perfect ninth for his 29th save.

Giancarlo Stanton and Garrett Jones each drove in a run for the Marlins, who remained four games behind Pittsburgh and San Francisco for the second wild-card spot in the National League. Brad Hand (2-5) fell to 0-2 lifetime against the Diamondbacks after yielding three runs and five hits in seven frames.

Arizona got to Hand early as Pennington deposited the left-hander’s eighth pitch of the game over the left-field wall for his first blast of the season. Mark Trumbo reached on an infield single with two out and Hill followed with a shot to left for a 3-0 lead.

Miami rallied to get within one in the bottom half as Stanton plated Christian Yelich with the third straight single to start the frame. Jones drove in Donovan Solano with a base hit one out later, but Cahill avoided further damage by inducing Jarrod Saltalamacchia to ground into an inning-ending double play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Diamondbacks CF Ender Inciarte singled in the fifth inning to extend his career-best hitting streak to 15 games while Trumbo reached base safely for the 14th consecutive contest. ... The Marlins loaded the bases in the seventh on a single, a hit batsman and a walk, but Solano grounded out to end the threat. ... Miami 3B Casey McGehee singled in the eighth to extend his hitting streak to nine games.