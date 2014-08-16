FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Diamondbacks 3, Marlins 2
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
ECONOMY
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 16, 2014 / 2:28 AM / 3 years ago

Diamondbacks 3, Marlins 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: UPDATING: Standings in Para 3.)

Diamondbacks 3, Marlins 2: Cliff Pennington and Aaron Hill belted first-inning home runs and Trevor Cahill combined with three relievers to make them stand as visiting Arizona evened the four-game series at one win apiece.

Pennington finished with two hits and Cahill added a single for the Diamondbacks, who are 2-2 on their 10-game road trip. Cahill (3-8) allowed two runs on six hits and three walks over 6 2/3 innings while Addison Reed worked a perfect ninth for his 29th save.

Giancarlo Stanton and Garrett Jones each drove in a run for the Marlins, who remained four games behind Pittsburgh and San Francisco for the second wild-card spot in the National League. Brad Hand (2-5) fell to 0-2 lifetime against the Diamondbacks after yielding three runs and five hits in seven frames.

Arizona got to Hand early as Pennington deposited the left-hander’s eighth pitch of the game over the left-field wall for his first blast of the season. Mark Trumbo reached on an infield single with two out and Hill followed with a shot to left for a 3-0 lead.

Miami rallied to get within one in the bottom half as Stanton plated Christian Yelich with the third straight single to start the frame. Jones drove in Donovan Solano with a base hit one out later, but Cahill avoided further damage by inducing Jarrod Saltalamacchia to ground into an inning-ending double play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Diamondbacks CF Ender Inciarte singled in the fifth inning to extend his career-best hitting streak to 15 games while Trumbo reached base safely for the 14th consecutive contest. ... The Marlins loaded the bases in the seventh on a single, a hit batsman and a walk, but Solano grounded out to end the threat. ... Miami 3B Casey McGehee singled in the eighth to extend his hitting streak to nine games.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.