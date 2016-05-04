Marlins 7, Diamondbacks 4

MIAMI -- Pinch-hitter Ichiro Suzuki lined a go-ahead, two-run single to center in a four-run sixth inning as the Miami Marlins rallied to defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-4 on Tuesday night at Marlins Park.

The Marlins, who trailed 4-1 entering the bottom of the sixth, got a two-run homer in that inning by Marcell Ozuna, a towering blow to left.

Four batters later, with the bases loaded and no outs, Suzuki hit a 2-0 pitch from reliever Jake Barrett to give Miami a 5-4 lead. Suzuki, who is batting .333 in a part-time role, needs 53 hits to reach 3,000.

The Marlins added another run in the seventh when Christian Yelich pulled a solo homer that hit the façade in right field. In the eighth, J.T. Realmuto closed Miami’s scoring with a sacrifice fly.

Miami starter Justin Nicolino (2-0) earned the win despite allowing seven hits, three walks and four runs in six innings.

A.J. Ramos, Miami’s third reliever of the night, worked a scoreless ninth to earn his eighth save. Kyle Barraclough and David Phelps worked scoreless innings in the seventh and eighth innings, respectively.

Andrew Chafin (0-1), who walked both batters he faced in the sixth inning, took the loss. He threw eight pitches -- all balls -- in relief of starter Patrick Corbin.

Arizona had its five-game road win streak snapped. Arizona had also won four straight games at Marlins Park.

Diamondbacks’ catcher Welington Castillo went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer. It was his seventh homer of the season.

Realmuto, the first catcher to lead off a game for the Marlins, stroked a double to left in the first inning and came around to score on a groundout by Yelich.

Arizona got singles by Rickie Weeks and Wellington Castillo and a walk to Yasmany Tomas to load the bases with no outs in the second inning. Arizona failed to get another hit the rest of the inning, and Miami escaped having allowed just two runs.

NOTES: According to a published report, Marlins and Pirates players -- concerned with the health risks posed by the Zica virus -- are in favor of moving two games set for May 30-31 in Puerto Rico to Miami. MLB is unlikely to oppose the players’ wishes. ... Miami is coming off a 7-3 road trip. The Marlins are one of four teams with 10 or more road wins, sporting a 10-5 record away from home. ... Arizona just completed a 3-7 homestand. Arizona got a day off Monday, ending a streak of playing a game on 20 straight days. ... With Arizona starting LHP Patrick Corbin, Miami rested two lefty hitters -- 1B Justin Bour and 2B Derek Dietrich. Starting in their place were two right-handed hitters, 1B Chris Johnson and 2B Miguel Rojas. ... Miami sent LHP Cody Ege to Triple-A New Orleans and called up RHP Nefi Ogando from the same club. ... Arizona announced Monday that Randy Johnson Way -- a street in front of Chase Field -- will be dedicated on May 12.