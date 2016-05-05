Marlins 4, Diamondbacks 3

MIAMI -- Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run home run, and Jose Fernandez won yet another home game as the Miami Marlins defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-3 on Wednesday night at Marlins Park.

Stanton’s homer was his ninth of the season, and he also added a double, a walk and two runs scored. Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto, batting leadoff for the second time in his life and for the second straight game, provided a spark, going 3-for-4 and raising his batting average to .329.

Fernandez (3-2) lasted just five innings, allowing six hits, two walks and three runs. But he struck out seven and did enough to improve his career home record to 19-1. You have to go back at least 103 years to find a pitcher with a better home winning percentage to start his career through 29 starts.

Four Miami relievers combined to hold Arizona scoreless over the final four innings, and A.J. Ramos picked up his ninth save and his second in two days. Over the past two days, Miami’s bullpen has pitched seven scoreless innings.

Arizona starter Rubby De La Rosa (3-4) took the loss, lasting 5 2/3 innings and allowing eight hits, two walks and four runs.

Miami opened the scoring in the second inning. Stanton led off with a double and came around to score on a one-out-single by Marcell Ozuna, who barely got his chopper past a drawn-in infield.

Realmuto led off Miami’s three-run third inning with a one-double to deep right, scoring on a lined single up the middle by Christian Yelich. Stanton then hit his homer to make it 4-0.

Arizona scored its first run in the fourth on a leadoff double by Brandon Drury and a two-out RBI double by Nick Ahmed.

In the fifth, Jake Lamb worked a one-out walk and scored on David Peralta’s third homer of the season, cutting Miami’s lead to 4-3. Peralta pulled a low-and-outside pitch from Fernandez and was able to reach the seats in right-center.

NOTES: Marlins 1B Justin Bour, who dislocated his left pinkie finger while sliding into second base on Tuesday, didn’t start Wednesday. The good news for Miami is that there’s no fracture. ... To make up for the temporary loss of Bour, Miami moved 2B Derek Dietrich to first base. Miguel Rojas started at second base. ... Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton had his seven-game RBI streak snapped on Tuesday. ... Former University of Miami C Peter O‘Brien was named Arizona’s Minor League Player of the Month for April after hitting .370 with seven homers and 21 RBIs. O‘Brien, now an outfielder, was also named the Player of the Week for the Triple-A Pacific Coast League. ... The Marlins will be among a handful of teams who will watch free agent RHP Tim Lincecum throw on Friday. Lincecum, 31, is overcoming hip surgery after having won two Cy Young awards for the San Francisco Giants.