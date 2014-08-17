Marlins find way to defeat Diamondbacks

MIAMI -- Marcell Ozuna made a big throw to save a run in the first inning.

The Miami Marlins center fielder also scored the winning run in the seventh.

And, both times, he collaborated with catcher Jeff Mathis.

The Ozuna-Mathis combination and the return of All-Star pitcher Henderson Alvarez were enough to give Miami a 2-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night at Marlins Park.

Alvarez (9-5), who allowed just five hits, one walk and one run in seven innings, survived a huge scare in the fourth when a comebacker off the bat of Arizona first baseman Mark Trumbo hit him between his glove and his left wrist.

“Apparently, Henderson has a clause in his contract that pays him extra for trainer visits (to the mound),” Marlins manager Mike Redmond joked.

Alvarez, who was making his first start since he landed on the disabled list Aug. 1 due to shoulder inflammation, said he was not seriously hurt and would make his next start.

Arizona, meanwhile, finished the game with five errors, and the winning run was unearned.

“We didn’t play very good tonight,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said. “But through all our mistakes, we only gave up two runs. We battled.”

Ozuna started the seventh-inning rally with a single and advanced to second on a botched pickoff attempt, with the error going to Trumbo.

Ozuna took third on a groundout and scored on Mathis’ tapper to Arizona shortstop Cliff Pennington, who threw wildly to home for another error.

“I was coming home on any contact,” Ozuna said in Spanish. “Thank God, he made a bad throw.”

Miami (60-61) took a 2-1 series lead with the finale set for Sunday. The Marlins lead the majors with 31 one-run wins (31-18) and are 9-2 since the All-Star break in such games.

Arizona (53-70) lost for the fourth time in its past six games.

Alvarez was not the only starting pitcher to survive an injury scare.

Arizona’s Wade Miley (7-9) made a putout at first base that ended the sixth inning but tumbled over the bag and stayed on the ground for a minute before returning to the dugout.

Miley, who said he was fine despite getting his foot stepped on, remained in the game for seven innings and allowed four hits, one walk and two runs (one earned).

Miami reliever Mike Dunn pitched a scoreless eighth inning and closer Steve Cishek did the same in the ninth for his 31st save of the season.

For the second night in a row, there was plenty of action in the first inning.

Arizona center fielder Ender Inciarte singled to lead off the game -- extending his hitting streak to a career-high 16 games -- and went to second on Pennington’s hit. Inciarte then tried to score from second on right fielder David Peralta’s single but was thrown out on a strong one-hop throw by Ozuna. Mathis caught the ball behind the plate and lunged forward to tag Inciarte.

“(Mathis) made a great play on that ball,” Redmond said. “If he comes up too far in front of the plate, it takes a nasty hop on him.”

Undeterred, Pennington and Peralta pulled off a double steal, and the former scored on a sacrifice fly by Trumbo.

The Marlins tied it 1-1 in the fourth inning when right fielder Giancarlo Stanton singled and scored on first baseman Jeff Baker’s one-out triple to right-center field. But Baker was stranded when shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria and Mathis both struck out swinging.

That was the score until Trumbo’s error opened the door for Miami. Oddly, another one of the errors, this one charged to Miley, came on a failed pickoff attempt earlier in the game.

”I’ll take (the blame) on both of them,“ Trumbo said. ”I have to be able to catch those balls. I can’t remember the last time I had two misses like that in the same game.

“I was anticipating him coming over there -- that’s the frustrating part. I got handcuffed on one. I expected the ball to be somewhere else, and it got behind me.”

Until his injury, Paul Goldschmidt was Arizona’s first baseman this year, and Miley and Trumbo agreed the errors came from not enough time working together.

“I threw (Trumbo) some cutters,” Trumbo said, taking the blame. “I’ve got to do a better job of making those throws.”

NOTES: Arizona rested SS Didi Gregorius, with Cliff Pennington taking his spot. ... The Diamondbacks have used a club-record 18 rookies this season, which leads the majors. Eleven D-backs have made their big-league debuts, second most in franchise history. ... With Arizona starting LHP Wade Miley, the Marlins rested lefty-hitting 1B Garrett Jones and started righty-hitting Jeff Baker. ... Marlins C Jarrod Saltalamacchia also rested, with Jeff Mathis starting. ... With RHP Henderson Alvarez coming off the disabled list for Saturday’s start, the Marlins optioned rookie RHP Anthony DeSclafani back to Triple-A New Orleans. ... Friday’s 3-2 Arizona win was just the third major league game since 2008 in which the teams combined for at least five runs and none were scored after the first inning. ... The four-game series concludes Sunday with Marlins RHP Tom Koehler facing D-backs RHP Josh Collmenter. ... Koehler has an 8.00 ERA in nine innings vs. Arizona. Collmenter has a 0.64 ERA in 14 innings vs. Miami.