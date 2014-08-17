Stanton’s homer, 4 RBIs lift Marlins over D-backs

MIAMI -- In Tom Koehler’s past two starts, Miami Marlins teammate Giancarlo Stanton has combined to produce three home runs and seven RBIs.

On Sunday, Stanton had a three-run homer and four RBIs to help Koehler and the Marlins reach .500 with a 10-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Marlins Park.

“I hate to say we expect him to do that because that’s not fair to (Stanton),” Koehler said. “But every time he swings the bat, I feel there’s a good chance he’s going to hit a homer.”

Stanton, the right fielder, leads the majors in homers (32) and the National League in RBIs (88). His RBI total represents a career high.

Marlins manager Mike Redmond was asked about Stanton in regards to the MVP race.

“I think his numbers will speak for him,” Redmond said. “He continues to get big hits, and he brings an intimidation factor to the other team.”

Another Marlins hitting star was left fielder Christian Yelich, who had two doubles, a single and a steal. He is batting .464 during a current seven-game hit streak.

Koehler (9-9) got the win, getting past a rough start to allow just two runs in six innings.

Right-hander Josh Collmenter (8-7) took the loss, allowing five runs -- including two homers -- in four innings.

“Everything was a little flat,” Collmenter said. “My pitches didn’t do what they were supposed to do, and that’s why they hit them out of the park.”

Miami (62-62), which started the day in sixth place in the NL wild-card race, 3 1/2 games back, took three out of four from Arizona in this series. Miami is 5-2 on this homestand with two games against Texas remaining.

Arizona (53-71), which is out of playoff contention, is 5-10 this month.

Koehler survived a 27-pitch, two-walk first inning unscathed when he struck out third baseman Jake Lamb on a 3-2 fastball with two outs and the bases loaded.

Miami scored four runs in the bottom of the first. Stanton pulled his homer to left, and first baseman Garrett Jones, who hit a solo blast, did the same to right.

It was the first time since 2012 that the Marlins have hit two homers in a first inning.

Stanton, who is now in sole possession of second place on the all-time Marlins home run list with 149 -- five behind Dan Uggla -- said he didn’t get what he was looking for in the first inning.

“I was waiting for him to throw the changeup,” Stanton said. “But he threw the fastball, and I went down and got it.”

The Marlins stretched their lead to 5-0 in the fourth. Shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria hit a one-out single, advanced on Koehler’s sacrifice bunt before scoring on a Yelich double.

Arizona got on the board with two runs in the sixth. Center fielder Ender Inciarte extended his career-long hitting streak -- the longest active streak in the majors -- to 17 with a bunt single. He advanced on a single by second baseman Cliff Pennington, and the RBI hits were a double by first baseman Mark Trumbo and a single by Lamb.

Arizona manager Kirk Gibson, despite the loss, had praise for the streaking Inciarte.

“He’s a smart player,” Gibson said. “He utilizes his tools very well.”

Miami put the game away with a five-run seventh. Stanton hit a run-scoring single, center fielder Marcell Ozuna added a two-run double and catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia capped the inning with a two-run single.

Koehler said there were a couple of “big moments” in the first inning.

“Being able to strike that guy out (Lamb) on a 3-2 pitch -- I‘m not sure where the pitch was, but it was pretty close (to a ball),” he said. “It would have been interesting to see if he didn’t swing what was called there. Fortunately for me, he did swing.”

Koehler also praised Baker for working a walk after falling behind in the count 0-2. Had Arizona retired Baker with Yelich at second, the Diamondbacks may have pitched around Stanton, and the entire inning may have been different.

“That was huge,” Koehler said. “If (first base is open), who knows how they pitch to (Stanton). But they had to pitch to him, and he does what he does. I don’t know how many times he’s hit a home run for me in the first inning, but I love it.”

NOTES: The Marlins’ revolving door at second base continues with Jeff Baker, who started at first base on Saturday, getting his turn on Sunday. The Marlins have started seven different second basemen this season. ... Arizona’s Cliff Pennington made his fourth start in this series and his third at a different position. He started twice at third base, once at shortstop and Sunday at second. ... Arizona SS Chris Owings (shoulder strain) will step up his rehab program on Friday when he reports to Triple-A Reno. ... Marlins RHP Henderson Alvarez and Diamondbacks LHP Wade Miley reported no further issues after their injury scares on Saturday. ... Next up, the Diamondbacks conclude their 11-game road trip with four at the Washington Nationals, Monday through Thursday. ... Miami concludes its nine-game homestand with games Tuesday and Wednesday against the Texas Rangers. The Marlins are just 2-7 all-time in home games against Texas.