D-backs wreck debut of new Marlins manager

MIAMI -- They have a new manager, but the Miami Marlins possess the same problems.

The Arizona Diamondbacks spoiled the debut of Marlins manager Dan Jennings, beating Miami 3-2 in 13 innings Monday night at Marlins Park.

Working against deposed closer Steve Cishek (1-4), Arizona shortstop Chris Owings singled, stole second and scored on a two-out double to right by left fielder David Peralta, who pulled an 0-1 pitch that was down and in.

Peralta entered the game in the 10th inning and finished 1-for-2.

“As I’ve said every day of the season, it’s the hardest thing (deciding) who not to start in the outfield,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “But we always have that hammer on the bench -- any of the four. David was that guy tonight.”

Jennings, who has been in baseball 31 years, mostly as a scout and a personnel director, was the Marlins’ general manager until Mike Redmond was fired Sunday after the team got off to a slow start.

Asked by ownership to take over the reins, Jennings did so even though his only experience running a club came in the 1980s, when he was a high school coach in Mobile, Ala.

“We came up a little short, not getting the right hit at the right time,” Jennings said after Monday’s game. “But there’s a great energy in our dugout.”

That energy, however, failed to get a win for Miami (16-23), which lost for the seventh time in eight games.

Arizona (16-21) snapped a four-game losing streak.

Marlins starter Dan Haren wound up with a no-decision. He pitched eight innings and allowed five hits, no walks and two runs. The former Arizona pitcher has walked just eight batters this season and none in his past four starts, tying Kevin Brown’s club record in the latter category.

Diamondbacks starter Rubby De La Rosa also wasn’t involved in the decision. He gave up six hits, no walks and two runs in a career-high nine innings. In five of his innings, De La Rosa threw fewer than 10 pitches

De La Rosa joins Houston’s Dallas Keuchel as the only pitchers this season to throw nine innings and not earn a win. De La Rosa, however, did earn Hale’s praise.

“Rubby went nine innings and probably could have gone more,” Hale said of De La Rosa’s efficient 94-pitch outing. “He had great stuff.”

Arizona took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning on a two-run double to left-center by rookie third baseman Yasmany Tomas, who hit the first pitch. Scoring on the play were left fielder Ender Inciarte and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.

“He’s having fun,” Hale said of Tomas. “He exudes fun on defense and the way he runs the bases. It’s very impressive for a rookie who hadn’t played in a while. He’s starting to get going and hitting right behind (Goldschmidt).”

Miami tied the score in the seventh on a two-run home run to left by rookie catcher J.T. Realmuto. It was his first career homer.

“That was a big swing at a big time in the game,” Jennings said of Realmuto.

There was no further scoring until the 13th, when Cishek, who saved 39 games last year before losing his closer’s job earlier this month, was victimized by Peralta.

“I felt I was throwing the best I have all season,” said Cishek, who allowed three hits and one run in two innings. “But all it takes is one pitch, and I‘m not getting away with much. It’s continuing to hurt these guys (his teammates), and they deserve better.”

NOTES: Miami placed RHP Jarred Cosart on the 15-day disabled list due to vertigo. RHP Tom Koehler will make Tuesday’s start in place of Cosart. ... Marlins CF Marcell Ozuna was in the original starting lineup but left the park due to personal reasons. The Marlins said he would return Tuesday. ... Marlins 1B Justin Bour made his first start as a cleanup hitter. New manager Dan Jennings said he would give Bour more at-bats in place of slumping 1B Michael Morse. ... The Marlins, who fired manager Mike Redmond on Sunday, revealed Monday that they were considering the move since the team got off to a 3-11 start. ... Miami is now paying two former managers: Ozzie Guillen for the rest of this season and Redmond until the end of 2017. ... Since 2010, Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton has hit 26 homers that measured 450 feet, ranking him No. 1 in baseball in that category. Arizona RF Mark Trumbo is third with 12 homers of at least that distance. ... Monday marked the 11-year anniversary of the only perfect game in Diamondbacks history, tossed by Randy Johnson against the Atlanta Braves.