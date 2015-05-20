Pollock’s homer pushes D-backs past Marlins

MIAMI -- Maybe Wednesday it will be Mark Trumbo’s or Ender Inciarte’s turn to be the hero.

That is the way things are working lately for the Arizona Diamondbacks, who are rotating four solid outfielders into three starting spots.

The odd man out -- at least in the current series against the Miami Marlins -- then comes off the bench to get the game-winning hit.

That was the formula again Tuesday, when A.J. Pollock hit a tiebreaking, two-run, pinch-hit homer in the eighth inning, leading Arizona to a 4-2 win over Miami at Marlins Park.

On Monday, the hero for Arizona (17-21) was left fielder David Peralta, who hit a game-winning double in the 13th inning.

“Any one of us can do it on any night,” Pollock said of Arizona’s quartet of outfielders. “They are all fun playing with -- great teammates. Whoever (manager Chip Hale) puts in there, we’re not mad. We know everyone can play well. It’s fun.”

Diamondbacks reliever Daniel Hudson (1-1) earned the win, pitching two shutout innings. Enrique Burgos pitched a scoreless ninth for his second save of the season. However, Burgos gave up a walk and a single and had runners on the corners when he ended the game with a strikeout of first baseman Michael Morse, who represented the potential winning run.

Hale said reliever Brad Ziegler was unavailable because he pitched two innings Monday, creating the save chance for Burgos.

”We’re very confident in ‘Burgie,'“ Hale said of the rookie. ”In his defense, he is new to (closing) at this level.

“When you throw 98 (mph) with a snap-dragon slider, it’s difficult to dig in as a hitter because you don’t know where the ball is going to go. Every now and then, he misses the zone and walks a guy. We have to live with the good -- the strikeouts. We have to sometimes live with the bad -- walks.”

Miami (16-24) lost for the second time in two days under new manager Dan Jennings, and it fell for the eighth time in nine games.

Both starting pitchers were left with no-decisions.

Arizona’s Jeremy Hellickson allowed four hits, one walk and two runs in six innings.

Miami’s Tom Koehler pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing five hits, two walks and two runs (both unearned).

Koehler was a bit of a bright spot for the Marlins -- not that he saw it that way.

“I don’t feel good about my outings when we are losing,” Koehler said.

The loss went to Marlins reliever Mike Dunn (0-3), who gave up a leadoff single to right fielder Trumbo in the eighth and a one-out homer to Pollock, whose homer went down the line in left. Both hits came on the first pitch.

It was just the second career pinch-hit homer for Pollock.

Arizona opened the scoring with two runs in the fourth.

Peralta drew a walk and advanced to third on a double by third baseman Yasmany Tomas. With two outs, catcher Tuffy Gosewisch beat out an RBI grounder up the middle. The play could have been ruled an infield hit, but, instead, an error was charged to second baseman Dee Gordon, who ranged far to his right before throwing off line.

Arizona made it 2-0 when shortstop Nick Ahmed’s bunt single to third base drove in Tomas from third.

Miami tied the score 2-2 in the sixth on a two-run homer to left by right fielder Giancarlo Stanton. Gordon led off the inning with an infield single and scored when Stanton hit his 12th homer of the season.

“It’s never fun to keep getting beat late,” Stanton said, “but you have to stay positive.”

NOTES: Miami recalled RHP Carter Capps from Triple-A New Orleans, where he was 0-2 with a 1.80 ERA. Capps, a hard-throwing reliever, takes the roster spot of RHP Jarred Cosart, who missed Tuesday’s start and was placed on the 15-day disabled list late Monday night due to vertigo. ... Arizona RHP David Hernandez (Tommy John surgery) pitched a scoreless inning for Class A Visalia on Monday. ... Arizona RHP Chase Anderson, who starts against Miami RHP David Phelps on Wednesday, has a 0.98 in three starts this month. ... Diamondbacks 1B Paul Goldschmidt played his 500th career game. ... Marlins 1B Michael Morse, who did not start Monday and is losing his grip on his starting job due to a batting slump, was back in the lineup Tuesday. However, Marlins manager Dan Jennings hit Morse seventh instead of his customary cleanup spot. CF Marcell Ozuna was used as the No. 4 hitter.