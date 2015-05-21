Diamondbacks steal victory over Marlins

MIAMI -- The Arizona Diamondbacks, not known for their speed, ran wild on Wednesday night.

The Miami Marlins, still trying to win for the first time under their novice manager, are stuck in the mud.

Arizona stole six bases -- including home plate -- to win its third straight game, beating Miami 6-1 at Marlins Park.

As a team, Arizona had its highest steals total in 15 years. Diamondbacks center fielder A.J. Pollock stole three bases, a career high. He also swiped home for the first time in his career.

Pollock, who became the first Arizona player to swipe second, third and home in the same game, finished with three hits and four runs. Left fielder David Peralta drove in three runs.

Miami went with backup catcher Jhonatan Solano, who was in the minors and fourth on its organizational depth chart to start the year. But Arizona manager Chip Hale said Solano was not the reason his team went steal crazy.

”(First-base coach) Dave McKay is real good at identifying something that we can possibly exploit,“ Hale said. ”Our guys got good jumps, stealing third especially. Our guys did a good job guessing if they were going to throw a breaking ball. We got good pitches to run on.

“I don’t think (Solano) had anything to do with it. He is a good catcher. It was mostly (stealing) off the pitcher.”

Arizona (18-21) also got a strong pitching performance from right-hander Chase Anderson (1-1), who gave up four hits, one walk, one hit-by-pitch and one run in a career-high eight-plus innings. He did not allow a hit until Marlins third baseman Martin Prado lined a single to left to lead off the fifth.

Anderson left with the bases loaded and no outs in the ninth. Diamondbacks reliever Brad Ziegler, who inherited the jam, got right fielder Giancarlo Stanton to bounce into a double play. Ziegler then retired Prado on a line drive to center, ending the game.

Overall, Anderson got 13 ground-ball outs to earn the win.

“I worked on a two-seamer in spring training,” Anderson said of his fastball grip. “I threw the two-seamer over half the time tonight, and all 13 of those groundouts were on two-seamers.”

Hale said he noticed during the game that Anderson was sweating profusely and asked him if he wanted to change into a fresh jersey.

But Anderson, who is from Texas, was comfortable in the Miami heat.

The team feeling the heat -- figuratively at least -- is the Marlins.

The Marlins (16-25) lost for the ninth time in 10 games and are 0-6 on this 10-game homestand. They have scored a total of 11 runs in the homestand.

Marlins manager Dan Jennings fell to 0-3 since replacing Mike Redmond as manager. Jennings was Miami’s general manager before switching roles.

“We did a bad job controlling the running game,” Jennings said in his opening remarks to the media after Wednesday’s game. “Our focus was not good. They ‘gamble stole’ on us. We didn’t mix our looks. ... It will be addressed.”

Right-hander David Phelps (2-1) took the loss, allowing five hits, three walks and four runs in five innings. He and Solano failed to control the running game as Arizona stole its first four bases with that combination as the battery.

Arizona opened the scoring with a run in the first inning. Pollock singled with one out, advanced to third on a single by first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and scored on a groundout by Peralta.

The Diamondbacks made it 3-0 with two runs in the second. Second baseman Aaron Hill walked on four pitches, stole second and advanced to third on a groundout.

With the infield playing in, Arizona shortstop Nick Ahmed took advantage, hitting a double just inside the third-base line. Ahmed then stole third and -- with the infield still playing in -- Anderson hit an RBI groundout that Miami shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria dived for and only had a play at first base.

Arizona made it 4-0 in the fifth. Pollock led off with a walk and advanced to third on Peralta’s single. Peralta then drew a pickoff throw, allowing Pollock to steal home.

Pollock manufactured an additional run in the seventh. He singled on an 0-2 pitch, stole second and third and scored on a sacrifice fly by Peralta.

Arizona made it 6-0 on an RBI single by Peralta, who again drove in Pollock.

“It was us,” Jennings said of the weaknesses exposed by Arizona. “We have to a better job. We will do a better job.”

NOTES: Two major differences in Miami’s order Wednesday: CF Marcell Ozuna batted second and 3B Martin Prado fourth. On Tuesday, Prado hit second and Ozuna fourth. ... Marlins RHP Jarred Cosart, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list Monday night, said he had a sinus infection one month ago. That became an inner-ear infection and, ultimately, vertigo. Cosart said he expects to resume throwing this weekend. ... Arizona continued to rotate its outfielders, resting a different one in each of the first three games of the series. On Wednesday, Arizona rested RF Mark Trumbo. ... The four-game series concludes Thursday when Arizona RHP Archie Bradley faces Miami RHP Mat Latos.