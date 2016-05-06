Marlins complete sweep of D-backs

MIAMI -- The Miami Marlins are doing things they have rarely -- and in some cases -- never done before.

Adam Conley pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings and the Miami bullpen kept up its brilliant work of late as the Marlins defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-0 on Thursday night, sweeping the three-game series at Marlins Park.

Conley didn’t allow a hit during the first three innings. That extended his hitless streak to 11 1/3 innings, a new franchise record for a Marlins starter.

“You can see it in his eyes,” Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto said of Conley. “He doesn’t think anyone can hit him. He’s got that bulldog mentality.”

Conley got support from Christian Yelich, who hit a two-run homer in the eighth to help put the game out of reach. It was Yelich’s third homer of the season but his second in this series.

The Marlins (15-12) have won 10 of their past 11 games for just the fifth time in franchise history. Arizona (12-18), which managed just five hits, has lost six games in a row.

Conley (2-1) allowed two hits and one walk, striking out six, lowering his ERA to 3.06.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly said he could see this type of performance coming for Conley, who made his major league debut last year and has progressed quickly.

“This winter, you could tell he was a confident kid,” Mattingly said. “He’s been on a mission to be somebody. We are seeing signs this could be something special.”

The Marlins are also seeing positive signs out of their bullpen. Bryan Morris came in and got a double play to end the sixth. Nefi Ogando made his big-league debut and pitched a scoreless seventh. David Phelps pitched a scoreless eighth, and A.J. Ramos completed the Marlins’ second shutout of the year.

It was Ramos’ 10th save and his third in three days, and the Marlins bullpen pitched 11 2/3 scoreless innings in the series.

Arizona got a runner as far as second base just twice. In the fourth inning, with runners on first and second, Conley struck out Yasmany Tomas swinging.

In the ninth, Arizona got a runner to second with two outs, but Tomas was struck out swinging again, this time by Ramos.

“It’s hard to score runs when you don’t get too many hits,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “That’s a fact. Our swings are not where they are supposed to be. There are way too many swings and misses. We have to shorten up some swings.”

Diamondbacks starter Robbie Ray (1-2) took the loss, lasting 5 1/3 innings and allowing six hits, one walk and two runs. He struck out five.

Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton, known for his power, used speed to open the scoring. Stanton drew a walk to lead off the second inning. He took second base when he tagged up on a deep fly out to center by Marcell Ozuna and scored on a lined single by Derek Dietrich.

The Marlins made it 2-0 in the fourth. Ozuna hit a two-out single to left and scored when Chris Johnson’s double one-hopped the wall in right field.

Yelich’s homer made it 4-0, but, in reality, the Diamondbacks never showed any signs of life in this game.

Are the Diamondbacks’ frustrated with their losing skid?

Not if you believe Ray, Arizona’s starting pitcher.

“It’s a long season -- everybody understands that,” he said. “We’re fine. We just have to come out tomorrow and do our jobs.”

NOTES: Marlins C J.T. Realmuto had his nine-game hit streak snapped. ... Arizona started 2B Jean Segura (hip) for the first time since Saturday. “I don’t think he’s 100 percent,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “But he feels he can go, and he doesn’t feel he will get hurt (further), which is the key.” ... Arizona RHP Shelby Miller will start against his former team for the first time on Saturday when the Diamondbacks visit the Atlanta Braves. ... Marlins INF Derek Dietrich, in his fourth season in the majors, all of them as a backup, has been hit by pitches 39 times, just 12 behind Gary Sheffield’s career franchise record. Of all current major-leaguers, only Tampa Bay Rays OF Brandon Guyer has been hit more often than Dietrich since 2014. ... Marlins 1B Justin Bour (dislocated finger) is out until at least Friday.