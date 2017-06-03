Stanton powers Marlins past Diamondbacks

MIAMI -- Giancarlo Stanton set a Miami Marlins record on Friday night, even if his manager, Don Mattingly, wasn't impressed.

Stanton, who hit the go-ahead home run, led Miami to a 7-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Marlins Park.

Mattingly, a former star first baseman for the storied New York Yankees, was surprised to find out that 579 is all it takes to lead the Marlins in career RBIs.

"Young franchise, right?" Mattingly said.

Mattingly made a fair comment about the Marlins but in no way tried to diminish Stanton's talent. Few people would dare to do that when discussing a slugger who hits more balls hard and for long distances than any other player in the game, a fact verified by just about every metric.

On Friday night, Stanton doubled off the wall in left field in the first inning. In the fifth, he snapped a 5-5 score with a solo home run to right, showing that he is using all fields.

"When he gets going, it seems like everything he hits is a double, a homer or a line drive that is 120 (mph) off the bat," Marlins center fielder Christian Yelich said. "It's fun to watch."

Stanton, who has one more RBI than former Marlins third baseman Mike Lowell, went 2-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored. His homer was his 15th homer of the season.

"We made a mistake to Stanton," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said of the homer that, in essence, decided the game.

The Marlins (22-32) also got homers from Yelich, his seventh, and Justin Bour, his team-high 16th. Miami has won five of its past six games.

Arizona (34-23) got a home run and three RBIs from Paul Goldschmidt.

Reliever Dustin McGowan (3-0) picked up the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. A.J. Ramos pitched a scoreless ninth for his seventh save of the season.

Arizona starter Patrick Corbin (4-6) took the loss. Corbin, who had a 2.29 ERA in April and a 9.00 ERA in May, allowed nine hits and six runs (five earned) in five innings.

Stanton, who is hitting .357 (5-for-14) with two homers in his career against Corbin, started the game's first rally with his double in the first. Yelich then pulled his two-run homer that landed in the upper deck in right. Bour followed with his two-run homer later in the inning.

Arizona cut its deficit to 4-2 in the third. With two outs, David Peralta singled and scored on a two-run homer by Goldschmidt. It was Goldschmidt's 13th homer of the year and his second in the past three games.

Miami extended its lead to 5-2 in the fourth. J.T. Realmuto doubled, advanced to third on a fielding error by Arizona shortstop Chris Owings and scored on a groundout by JT Riddle.

Arizona tied the score 5-5 in the fifth. Chris Iannetta led off with a homer to start the rally. It was his seventh homer of the season but his fifth in the past eight games. He also has one RBI in each of the past five games.

After Iannetta lit the fuse, Goldschmidt and Lamb added RBI singles. Goldschmidt has 43 RBIs, and Lamb leads the team with 46.

But Arizona's rally merely set the stage for Stanton's go-ahead shot in the bottom of the fifth and a tack-on run on a Realmuto RBI single in the seventh.

Miami's bullpen, which has struggled most of the season, closed out the game with 4 2/3 innings of scoreless ball. Besides McGowan and Ramos, Jarlin Garcia, Nick Wittgren and David Phelps also contributed.

Ultimately, that bullpen effort frustrated Arizona.

"We always have confidence until the final out," Goldschmidt said. "The plan is that nothing is ever guaranteed. We did a good job of coming back (against Urena), but their bullpen did a good job of shutting us down, too."

NOTES: The Marlins have established a trust to assist the family of the late Jose Fernandez, a two-time All-Star pitcher with Miami who died in a boat crash in September. Marlins president David Samson said Fernandez's infant daughter, Penelope, will have her college education paid for. ... Marlins 3B Derek Dietrich was rested. ... RHP Zack Greinke is 20-10 since signing with Arizona. He joins Roger Clemens and Bob Caruthers as the only pitchers in major-league history to win at least 20 of their first 30 decisions with three different teams. ... Arizona CF Gregor Blanco (left thumb) did not start after getting hurt Thursday. ... Arizona CF A.J. Pollock (groin) is expected to return within two weeks. ... Arizona OF Socrates Brito (dislocated finger on left hand) is batting .357 in eight rehab games.