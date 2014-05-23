Preview: Diamondbacks at Mets

The New York Mets continue their nine-game homestand and look to put together a rare winning streak when they begin a three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday. The Mets salvaged the finale of a three-game set with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday with a 5-3 win. It put New York on the verge of consecutive home wins for the first time in nearly a month and snapped a four-game skid at Citi Field.

The Diamondbacks are looking to end a slide of their own after being swept of a three-game series in St. Louis. Arizona, which dropped a 4-2 decision to the Cardinals on Thursday, scored four runs over 30 innings in the set - an output that was just a shade worse than its production in losing three straight against the Mets at home in mid-April. New York registered a 21-5 scoring advantage in that series.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN (Arizona), WPIX (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Chase Anderson (2-0, 5.06 ERA) vs. Mets RH Bartolo Colon (3-5, 5.34)

Anderson will be making his second career road start after allowing a run and just two hits in 5 1/3 innings at the Chicago White Sox on May 11 in his major-league debut. The 26-year-old was the beneficiary of some remarkable run support in his second appearance Saturday, when he gave up five runs in 5 1/3 frames of an 18-7 home win over the Dodgers. Anderson has served up three home runs in his 10 2/3 innings after surrendering just one in 39 frames for Triple-A Mobile.

Colon has endured a see-saw month, exchanging a pair of seven-run outings with more solid efforts - the latest at Washington on Saturday, when he allowed two runs in a season-high eight innings. The veteran has waited nearly a month to make a start at home, where he owns a 3.15 ERA and has struck out 18 batters against just one walk. Colon, who has just one career start against Arizona, has issued only six free passes in 57 1/3 innings on the season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets 3B David Wright is 10-for-25 during his six-game hitting streak.

2. Arizona starters are 8-5 with a 3.42 ERA in 18 games this month.

3. New York CF Juan Lagares has recorded at least one hit in eight consecutive starts.

PREDICTION: Mets 5, Diamondbacks 4