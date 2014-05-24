Preview: Diamondbacks at Mets

The New York Mets will try once again to extend their winning streak against Arizona when they host the Diamondbacks on Saturday afternoon. The Mets, who swept three games in Arizona earlier this season, were trailing 2-0 in the fourth inning in Friday’s series opener before rain halted the game and forced the teams to schedule a doubleheader Sunday. New York is still aiming for its first winning streak at home in nearly a month.

Arizona, which has lost three straight, had taken the lead Friday night on Aaron Hill’s home run in the second inning, which was wiped away due to the postponement. Hill had gone 0-for-8 in two games since returning from a shoulder injury but is still hitting .306 with 15 RBIs in 22 games since being dropped from second to fifth in the lineup. Mets third baseman David Wright also will be looking to stay hot as he has hit .400 during a six-game hitting streak.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, PIX11 (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Josh Collmenter (2-2, 4.02 ERA) vs. Mets RH Zack Wheeler (1-4, 4.53)

Collmenter is 2-0 with a 3.72 ERA in his last five starts after allowing three runs in 5 1/3 innings of a win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday. However, he has failed to get through six innings in three outings this month after doing so in his final three starts in April. Collmenter gave up three runs in four innings in a loss to the Mets in his first start of the season April 14 and is 1-2 with a 4.91 ERA in seven career games (two starts) against New York.

After posting four quality starts in five outings overall in April, Wheeler has endured an up-and-down May, going 0-2 with a 5.31 ERA while producing 15 walks and 15 strikeouts. He has not made a start at home since April 25, when he struck out 10 and allowed a run in six innings. Wheeler allowed two runs in 6 1/3 innings opposite Collmenter on April 14 to pick up his first win of the year.

WALK-OFFS

1. Wright has two hits in 11 at-bats against Collmenter but both are home runs.

2. Diamondbacks starters are 8-5 with a 3.42 ERA in 18 games in May.

3. Arizona RF Gerardo Parra is a .345 hitter in 15 career games at New York’s Citi Field.

PREDICTION: Mets 5, Diamondbacks 4