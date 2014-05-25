FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Preview: Diamondbacks at Mets (1st)
May 25, 2014 / 9:43 PM / 3 years ago

Preview: Diamondbacks at Mets (1st)

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Arizona Diamondbacks suffered a three-game sweep at the hands of the visiting New York Mets last month, but they’ll have a chance to return the favor if they can take both ends of a doubleheader Sunday at Citi Field. The Diamondbacks snapped a three-game skid with Saturday’s 3-2 win and have a shot at their first series sweep of the season. The Mets have lost seven of their last nine and haven’t won a series at home since taking two of three from Miami from April 25-27.

The twinbill came about because Friday’s series opener was rained out in the fourth inning. Neither team’s bullpen had to work too hard Saturday as both starters went six-plus innings, but each team called upon an extra pitcher to fill the 26th roster spot for the doubleheader. The Diamondbacks recalled right-hander Zeke Spruill to start the nightcap, while the Mets added hard-throwing righty Vic Black to their bullpen.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Bronson Arroyo (4-3, 4.45 ERA) vs. Mets RH Rafael Montero (0-2, 6.97)

Arroyo had his three-start winning streak snapped last time out as he was tagged for five runs and nine hits over seven innings in a loss at St. Louis. The veteran is 8-4 with a 4.29 ERA in 15 starts against the Mets, who rocked him for nine runs in 3 1/3 innings last month in Arizona. Arroyo has had a tough time retiring Mets second baseman Daniel Murphy, who is 8-for-16 with two doubles against him.

After turning in a quality start in his big-league debut, Montero wasn’t as sharp in his second outing. He gave up five runs on seven hits over 4 1/3 innings Tuesday against the Dodgers. The 23-year-old Dominican has surrendered three homers in his first two starts and has been hurt by six walks.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets 3B David Wright, who was 3-for-4 with a homer Saturday, is 13-for-29 during a seven-game hitting streak.

2. Diamondbacks OF Gerardo Parra is a career .350 hitter in 16 games at Citi Field.

3. New York rookie Eric Campbell flew out as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning Saturday, ending his streak of eight straight games with either a hit or an RBI to start his career.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 6, Mets 4

