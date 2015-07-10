Preview: Diamondbacks at Mets

After winning consecutive road series for the first time this season, the New York Mets look to head into the All-Star break on a high note when they open a three-game set against the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday. Strong pitching has paved the way for New York, which has allowed just four runs en route to winning three of its last four games.

While the recent surge has the Mets (44-42) within three games of first-place Washington in the National League East, the Diamondbacks (42-42) have won five of six to reach .500 for first time since April 24. “I think our expectations of ourselves are very high, and it’s well above .500,” said A.J. Pollock, who belted a three-run homer to highlight Arizona’s 7-4 win over Texas on Wednesday. Pollock is doing his part, going 13-for-33 with eight RBIs and seven runs scored during his seven-game hitting streak. New York certainly could use more out of Lucas Duda, who is 2-for-29 in his last eight contests and batting .167 in 14 career games versus Diamondbacks’ pitching.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Chase Anderson (4-2, 3.71 ERA) vs. Mets RH Noah Syndergaard (3-4, 3.38)

After allowing a lead-off homer to Charlie Blackmon, Anderson settled for a no-decision despite permitting just three runs on as many hits in six innings against Colorado on Friday. The 27-year-old pitched well in his lone career outing versus the Mets on June 6, yielding one run on eight hits in 5 2/3 frames to receive a no-decision. Anderson has struggled keeping the ball in the park of late, surrendering seven homers in his last three starts after allowing just three in his previous 13 turns this season.

Syndergaard saw his pitch count elevate and settled for a no-decision on Friday despite permitting just one run on two hits in six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 22-year-old will look to rebound at Citi Field, where he owns a 3-1 mark with a 1.89 ERA and 0.90 WHIP while allowing the opposition to bat .215 against him. Syndergaard has yielded one earned run or less in six of his 10 starts in his first major-league season.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York 3B Eric Campbell went deep in the ninth inning in Wednesday’s victory at San Francisco, ending his team’s homerless drought at nine games.

2. Arizona C Welington Castillo also went deep on Wednesday and improved to 6-for-16 during his four-game hitting streak.

3. Mired in a 4-for-40 slump, Mets OF Michael Cuddyer has missed two straight games and six of the team’s last eight with a balky left knee.

PREDICTION: Mets 3, Diamondbacks 2