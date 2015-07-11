Preview: Diamondbacks at Mets

Citi Field has been a safe haven for the New York Mets, who improved to 30-14 at home after posting a 4-2 series-opening victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. New York vies for its 10th win in 15 outings following a seven-game skid when it continues its three-game series against Arizona on Saturday.

Lucas Duda and Michael Cuddyer showed signs of slugging their way out of their respective slumps, with the former belting a three-run homer to end an 0-for-13 drought and the latter also going deep to highlight a first-inning flourish. Cuddyer collected two hits after entering the contest 4-for-40 in his previous 13 games, but is 4-for-11 (.364) in his career versus Saturday starter Patrick Corbin. The Mets have won nine of their last 14 at home against Arizona, which fell for the second time in seven contests. A.J. Pollock, who scored the Diamondbacks’ first run on a sacrifice fly Friday, is 14-for-36 (.389) with seven RBIs and eight runs scored during his eight-game hitting streak.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, WPIX (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Patrick Corbin (1-0, 3.60 ERA) vs. Mets RH Matt Harvey (7-6, 3.11)

Although showing a little rust, Corbin picked up the victory on Saturday in his first start since returning from Tommy John surgery. The 25-year-old New York native allowed two runs on eight hits in five innings en route to a 7-3 triumph over Colorado. Corbin has struggled when facing the Mets, posting an 0-2 mark after yielding 11 runs on 15 hits in three starts (15 1/3 innings).

After walking just 17 batters over 99 1/3 innings, Harvey inexplicably matched a career high with five free passes to drive up his pitch count on Saturday and suffer his second straight losing decision in a 4-3 setback to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 26-year-old will look to rebound versus Arizona, against which he improved to 2-1 in his career after allowing two runs on six hits and striking out nine in seven frames of a 6-2 triumph on June 4. Aaron Hill is 3-for-8 in his career versus Harvey while Paul Goldschmidt is just 1-for-5 against the hurler.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York 2B Wilmer Flores had two hits in the series opener and is 14-for-30 in his last eight games.

2. Arizona rookie 3B Yasmany Tomas has three multi-hit performances in his last four outings.

3. Diamondbacks RHP Jeremy Hellickson (thumb) is expected to return to the rotation after the All-Star break, manager Chip Hale told reporters.

PREDICTION: Mets 3, Diamondbacks 1