Preview: Diamondbacks at Mets

The New York Mets haven’t been shy about flexing their muscle against the Arizona Diamondbacks, belting 12 homers en route to winning four of the six meetings this season. New York looks to continue the power display on Sunday afternoon as it vies for a three-game sweep of visiting Arizona in the teams’ final contest before the All-Star break.

After launching a three-run homer in Friday’s series-opening victory, Duda joined pitcher Matt Harvey and Ruben Tejada by going deep the following afternoon as the Mets posted their second straight 4-2 win. Duda has recorded four RBIs and two runs scored in the series, matching the sum totals of his previous 18 games. While New York has won five of its last six to remain on the heels of National League East-leading Washington, Arizona has cooled off after emerging victorious in five of six heading into the series. David Peralta belted a two-run homer on Saturday and has hit safely eight of his last nine contests.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, WPIX (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Rubby De La Rosa (6-4, 4.89 ERA) vs. Mets LH Jonathon Niese (4-8, 3.58)

Following four straight strong outings, De La Rosa put up a clunker last tme out when he allowed six runs on eight hits - including two homers - in five innings of a 6-4 loss to Colorado on Sunday. The 26-year-old Dominican had permitted just four earned runs in his previous four tilts before getting ripped by the Rockies. De La Rosa dropped his lone career outing versus New York and is 2-3 on the road this season.

Niese posted his first win since May 9 after scattering three hits over eight innings in a 3-0 triumph over San Francisco on Monday. The 28-year-old fell to 2-3 in his career versus Arizona after permitting three runs on six hits in as many frames in a 7-2 setback on June 5. Niese is getting the nod in place of rookie Steven Matz, who landed on the disabled list with a lat strain.

WALK-OFFS

1. Should New York win on Sunday, its home record (32-14) at the All-Star break will tie the 1986 club for the best in franchise history.

2. Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt is 0-for-7 with four strikeouts in the series.

3. Mets LF Michael Cuddyer is 5-for-12 with a homer in his last three games after going 2-for-36 in his previous 12 contests.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 3, Mets 1