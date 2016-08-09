Preview: Diamondbacks at Mets

The New York Mets have fallen off the pace in the race for a National League wild card spot and are hoping a turn in the schedule can get them back on track. The Mets will begin a six-game homestand and a stretch of nine straight games against teams with losing records when they host the last-place Arizona Diamondbacks in the opener of a three-game set on Tuesday.

New York has not won consecutive games since the All-Star break but will have a chance to end that nasty skid on Tuesday after avoiding a sweep with a 3-1 victory at Detroit on Sunday. The victory improved the Mets to 4-8 over their last 12 games, but home series against Arizona and San Diego this week and a three-game set at the Diamondbacks to begin next week give them their best chance to gain some ground on division rival Miami, which currently holds the second NL wild card spot. Arizona snapped a string of five straight series losses by taking two of three from the Milwaukee Brewers over the weekend. Those marked the only two wins in the last seven games for the Diamondbacks, who allowed an average of 12.2 runs in the five losses.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona, SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks RH Zack Greinke (10-3, 3.62 ERA) vs. Mets LH Steven Matz (8-8, 3.63)

Greinke’s return from an oblique injury that forced him to miss more than a month should help Arizona’s struggling staff, and the former Cy Young Award winner declared himself ready to go after a rehab start at Triple-A Reno on Wednesday. Greinke surrendered three or fewer runs in six straight starts, including an abbreviated two-inning stint on June 28 before being placed on the disabled list. He is 3-1 with a 2.48 ERA in six career starts against the Mets.

Matz had a string of two straight solid outings come to an end when he was roughed up for six runs on as many hits in six innings at the New York Yankees on Wednesday. The 25-year-old is just 1-7 over his last 12 starts and completed seven innings in two of those outings. Matz is making his first career start against Arizona and is 3-4 with a 3.34 ERA in 10 home games this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Diamondbacks optioned RHP Evan Marshall to the minors to make room for Greinke and will shift RHP Zack Godley to the bullpen.

2. New York 2B Neil Walker is 10-for-21 with a pair of home runs over his last five games.

3. Arizona placed OF David Peralta (wrist) on the DL for the third time this season.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 4, Mets 2