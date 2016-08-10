Preview: Diamondbacks at Mets

The New York Mets can’t afford to drop a series against a last-place team if they hope to stay in the National League wild card race. The Mets will try to bounce back from a tough defeat and keep their chances of a series win alive when they host the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second of a three-game set on Wednesday.

New York held a 3-2 lead in Tuesday’s series opener but allowed three runs in the seventh inning and went on to suffer a 5-3 loss. The setback dropped the Mets 2 1/2 games behind the Miami Marlins in the race for the second NL wild card and once again denied them back-to-back wins for the first time since before the All-Star break. The Diamondbacks are bringing up the rear in the NL West but have a chance to affect the wild card races in both leagues with series against New York and the Boston Red Sox over the next week. Arizona has won three of its last four games and got a boost when Zack Greinke came off the disabled list on Tuesday and posted a quality start.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Diamondbacks LH Robbie Ray (5-11, 4.83 ERA) vs. Mets RH Bartolo Colon (10-6, 3.46)

Ray is battling through a rough stretch with losses in three straight starts and was lit up for six runs – five earned – on eight hits and a pair of walks in six innings against Washington on Aug. 2. The 24-year-old is racking up some big strikeout numbers with 30 k’s in 16 2/3 innings over those three starts, but also surrendered four home runs. Ray made his only previous appearance against New York last season and worked five scoreless innings on June 4 without factoring in the decision.

Colon is looking for some consistency after trading wins and losses in his last five starts. The hefty veteran was ripped for five runs in as many innings on July 30 but bounced back by holding the New York Yankees to one run over 6 2/3 frames in a win on Thursday. Arizona is the only franchise Colon has not earned a win over in his career, going 0-1 with a 4.26 ERA in two starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks LF Yasmany Tomas (neck) was scratched from Tuesday’s lineup and is day-to-day.

2. New York 2B Neil Walker is 13-for-25 with three home runs in the last six games.

3. Arizona CF A.J. Pollock (fractured elbow) could play the field during his rehab assignment on Wednesday or Thursday.

PREDICTION: Mets 6, Diamondbacks 3