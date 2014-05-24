FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Diamondbacks at Mets, ppd.
May 24, 2014 / 3:13 AM / 3 years ago

Diamondbacks at Mets, ppd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Diamondbacks at Mets, ppd.: The opener of a three-game series between visiting Arizona and New York was postponed due to rain after a delay of over two hours in the fourth inning.

The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader Sunday beginning at 1:10 p.m. ET.

The Diamondbacks, who have lost three straight, had taken a 2-0 lead on an Aaron Hill home run in the second before play was stopped in the fourth. They will start Josh Collmenter against Mets right-hander Zack Wheeler on Saturday.

Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said the club will call up someone from the minors to make one of the starts Sunday, with Bronson Arroyo scheduled to start the other half of the twin bill. New York will start Rafael Montero in Game 1 of the doubleheader and Daisuke Matsuzaka in the nightcap.

