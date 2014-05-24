Diamondbacks 3, Mets 2: Martin Prado had two hits and two RBIs and Josh Collmenter pitched six strong innings as visiting Arizona snapped a three-game losing streak.

Collmenter (3-2) allowed two runs and six hits to win his second straight start and Arizona relievers worked out of trouble in the seventh and eighth before Addison Reed worked a perfect ninth for his 13th save. Mets starter Zack Wheeler (1-5) struck out seven but gave up three runs - two earned - in 6 2/3 innings, running his winless streak to seven starts.

Cody Ross added an RBI single and Gerardo Parra had two hits for Arizona. New York’s David Wright went 3-for-4 with a solo homer to extend his hitting streak to seven games and Curtis Granderson added two hits and an RBI.

The Diamondbacks jumped on Wheeler early as Prado and Ross tagged him for back-to-back RBI singles in the second and Prado added a run-scoring single in the third. Curtis Granderson got the Mets on the board with an RBI ground-rule double in the third, and Wright added his third home run in the fifth to pull New York within one.

Arizona reliever Evan Marshall issued a pair of one-out walks in the seventh before starting an inning-ending double play on Daniel Murphy’s grounder back to the mound. New York again put two on with one out in the eighth before Brad Ziegler induced fly balls from Lucas Duda and Wilmer Flores to strand a pair.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wheeler matched a career high with 118 pitches. … Parra upped his average to .350 in 16 career games at Citi Field. … Wright has 140 three-hit games since 2004, the most in the National League over that span.