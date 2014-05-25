Diamondbacks 2, Mets 1 (Game 1): A.J. Pollock doubled and scored the tiebreaking run on an error in the ninth inning to lift visiting Arizona in the opener of a doubleheader.

Chris Owings belted a solo homer and Paul Goldschmidt added two hits for the Diamondbacks, who pushed across the winning run when New York second baseman Daniel Murphy dropped a throw on a potential inning-ending force play. Evan Marshall (2-0) pitched two-thirds of an inning and Addison Reed worked around two hits in the ninth for his 14th save.

David Wright went 2-for-3 with an RBI single but the Mets stranded 10 runners and grounded into five double plays, tying a franchise record for a nine-inning game. Closer Jenrry Mejía (4-1) allowed the unearned run in the ninth to spoil a superb effort from rookie Rafael Montero, who struck out 10 while permitting one run and two hits over six innings in his third career start.

Arizona went ahead two batters into the game when Owings lofted a fly ball into the seats in left for his third homer. The Mets knotted it in the bottom of the frame with singles from their first three batters - the last one from Wright producing a run - but their inability to extend the rally was an ominous sign of things to come.

New York had runners draped all over the bases but hit double-play grounders in four of the next five innings - two by Chris Young - to keep it tied at 1-1. The Diamondbacks left the bases full in the eighth before the Mets squandered a bases-loaded chance in the bottom of the inning when Lucas Duda grounded into their fifth double play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Montero became the fourth pitcher in franchise history to record 10 strikeouts within his first three career starts and matched Zack Wheeler for a season high by a New York hurler. ... Goldschmidt’s double in the eighth was his National League-leading 21st. ... Wright extended his hitting streak to eight games with his fourth consecutive multiple-hit contest for the Mets. ... Duda’s eighth-inning double play dropped New York to 6-for-43 this season with the bases loaded.