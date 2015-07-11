Mets 4, Diamondbacks 2

NEW YORK -- Rookie right-hander Noah Syndergaard struck out a career-high 13 in eight dominant innings Friday night and the New York Mets provided him the support he needed by scoring all their runs in the first inning of a 4-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field.

With their fifth victory in seven games, the Mets (45-42) ensured they would reach the All-Star break with a winning record. The Diamondbacks (42-43), who lost for just the second time in seven games, were trying to move ablve .500 for the first time since April 22.

Syndergaard (4-4) allowed one run and four hits and walked two. He has given up one run or less in four of his last five starts, a stretch in which he has a 1.97 ERA and has struck out 38 batters in 32 innings.

Right-hander Jeurys Familia picked up his 25th save despite allowing a run in the ninth.

The Diamondbacks scored their run in the first inning when center fielder A.J. Pollock hit a leadoff double, stole third and scored on a sacrifice fly by first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.

But Syndergaard allowed just one runner to get beyond first base the rest of the way. He struck out at least one batter in every inning, struck out every member of the Arizona starting lineup at least once and recorded nine of his final 13 outs via the strikeout.

He had plenty of breathing room thanks to a rare outburst by the Mets, who have scored four runs or fewer in 21 of their last 23 games.

With two outs in the first, slumping first baseman Lucas Duda -- who entered the game with just nine hits in his last 73 at-bats and no homers since June 18 -- hit a mammoth three-run homer to center. Left fielder Michael Cuddyer, who hadn’t homered since June 5, followed with a blast just beyond the reach of left fielder David Peralta.

Cuddyer and second baseman Wilmer Flores each had two hits for the Mets.

Tomas had two hits for the Diamondbacks, including a triple leading off the ninth. He scored on a one-out single by catcher Welington Castillo.

Diamondbacks starter Chase Anderson (4-3) allowed four runs, eight hits and two walks while striking out four in 4 1/3 innings.

NOTES: The Mets placed rookie LHP Steven Matz on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to July 6, with a torn left lat muscle and recalled INF Danny Muno from Triple-A Las Vegas. Matz, who has won both of his big league starts and collected five RBIs in six at-bats, will be shut down for three weeks before being re-examined. ... Mets LF Michael Cuddyer (left knee) returned to the lineup after sitting out Tuesday and Wednesday. ... Diamondbacks CF Ender Inciarate (right hamstring strain) was expected to play in his second rehab game for Double-A Mobile on Friday night. ... Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale said he expected RHP Jeremy Hellickson, who left Wednesday’s start with a blister on his right thumb, to return to the rotation after the All-Star break.