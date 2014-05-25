EditorsNote: NOTE: Fixing Rockies to Diamondbacks in hedline

Diamondbacks beat rain, and the Mets

NEW YORK -- A two-run second inning for the Arizona Diamondbacks followed by the arrival of rain had everyone in the visitors’ dugout at Citi Field thinking the same thing Saturday: “Oh no, here we go again.”

“That’s exactly what was going through my head,” Diamondbacks left fielder Cody Ross said. “I‘m like, ‘Oh please, just please keep going. Just keep playing, no matter how hard it rains, just to try to get five innings in at least.'”

Fortunately for the Diamondbacks, the elements cooperated Saturday and allowed Arizona to complete a 3-2 victory over the New York Mets.

“It came down a little bit and you’re thinking, ‘All right, let’s get to five,'” said Diamondbacks right-hander Josh Collmenter, who earned the win with six solid innings.

“Let’s get through this so we at least have five innings in the books and we don’t have to relive what we did (Friday).”

The Diamondbacks also took a 2-0 lead in the second inning on Friday, when torrential rains began descending upon Citi Field midway through the fourth.

The storm never let up and the game was postponed, and all statistics erased, after a delay of two hours and 11 minutes.

That game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Sunday, which had the last-place Diamondbacks eager to not only finish Saturday’s game, but to win it as well.

A steady rain appeared in the second inning, but it lessened and eventually disappeared.

“It held off,” said Ross, who had the second of back-to-back RBI singles for the Diamondbacks in the second inning Saturday. “And we held them off.”

Third baseman Martin Prado the Diamondbacks’ first RBI single in the second inning and added another RBI single an inning later, as Arizona (19-31) snapped a three-game losing streak.

“For us to get a win here, now all of a sudden if you sweep the doubleheader, it’s a sweep of the series,” Collmenter said. “And that would be huge for us.”

Right fielder Gerardo Parra also had two singles, and Aaron Hill -- whose two-run home run on Friday was nullified by the rain -- doubled and scored the Diamondbacks’ second run in the second inning.

Collmenter (3-2) wriggled out of two jams to win his second straight start. He allowed six hits and one walk while striking out four.

The Mets loaded the bases against Collmenter with two out in the first before he struck out first baseman Lucas Duda.

In the third, the Mets strung together three straight hits with one out, including a ground-rule RBI double by right fielder Curtis Granderson.

However, Collmenter stranded two runners in scoring position by striking out center fielder Chris Young and retiring Duda on a fly ball to center.

Right-handers Evan Marshall and Brad Ziegler combined to allow three walks and a hit in the seventh and eighth but stranded three runners, including two in scoring position.

Right-hander Addison Reed picked up his 13th save with a perfect ninth.

“We got out of some jams, we did a good job of managing the trouble that we were in,” Diamondbacks manager Kirk Gibson said.

Third baseman David Wright went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and finished a triple shy of the cycle for the Mets (21-26), who have lost seven of nine. Granderson had two hits.

Mets right-hander Zack Wheeler (1-5) took the loss after allowing three runs (two earned), six hits and one walk while striking out seven in 6 2/3 innings.

Wheeler tied a career high by throwing 118 pitches and allowed only two hits to the final 15 batters he faced after Prado’s second RBI single.

“I think that’s a huge step forward for him,” Mets manager Terry Collins said of the 23-year-old Wheeler, who was making his 26th big league start.

“He was angry with the way things started and he beared down and he pitched very, very well throughout the entire ballgame.”

NOTES: Both teams announced their 26th man for Sunday’s doubleheader. The Mets will recall RHP Vic Black from Triple-A Las Vegas and the Diamondbacks will promote RHP Zeke Spruill from Triple-A Reno and start him in the nightcap. ... Mets RHP Bartolo Colon, the oldest starting pitcher in baseball, turned 41 on Saturday. ... Arizona manager Kirk Gibson and bench coach Alan Trammell were members of the 1984 Detroit Tigers, who completed the best 40-game start in baseball history 30 years ago Saturday by beating the California Angels to improve to 35-5. “When you’re playing, you’re just doing what you’re doing, you don’t appreciate it as much as you do when you get older now,” Trammell said. “It’s pretty cool.”